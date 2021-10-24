Rylan Clark shows off ‘new look’ during epic birthday celebrations

Rylan Clark has been celebrating his 33rd birthday and he gave fans a glimpse into his bash.
The TV favourite won’t turn 33 until tomorrow (October 25) but seemed to want to make the most of this weekend by celebrating.
In a string of videos shared to his Instagram Stories, Rylan partied with his loved ones and some celebrity pals including Lizzie Cundy.
Rylan Clark birthday
In the footage, Rylan is seen capturing his family and friends singing karaoke.
The star is then seen taking the mic himself and he sported a blond wig.
Meanwhile, Rylan showed off the aftermath of the party in a series of videos this morning (October 24).
He said: “So I’ve just woke up and I’ve just looked in the toilet.”
Panning the camera round, Lizzie was seen walking out of the bathroom.
She joked: “Where am I?”
In another video, Rylan admitted: “I’m feeling a bit worse for wear today.”
Rylan also shared a photo of himself posing alongside a display of birthday balloons.
He captioned the post: “33 in 48…. Let’s go.”
Rylan marriage
It comes after a tough few months for Rylan following his split from husband Dan Neal.
Back in June, Rylan said in a statement: “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair.
“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.
“I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.”
Meanwhile, last week, Rylan reassured his fans that he was fine after reports claimed BBC bosses offered him a year off work after he broke down in tears on his radio show.
He wrote on Twitter: “Couple of news stories today. Be assured, I’m good. I wasn’t but I am now.”
