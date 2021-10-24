Rylan Clark shows off ‘new look’ during epic birthday celebrations

Rylan Clark has been celebrating his 33rd birthday and he gave fans a glimpse into his bash.

The TV favourite won’t turn 33 until tomorrow (October 25) but seemed to want to make the most of this weekend by celebrating.

In a string of videos shared to his Instagram Stories, Rylan partied with his loved ones and some celebrity pals including Lizzie Cundy.

Rylan celebrated his birthday this weekend (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Rylan Clark birthday

In the footage, Rylan is seen capturing his family and friends singing karaoke.

The star is then seen taking the mic himself and he sported a blond wig.

Meanwhile, Rylan showed off the aftermath of the party in a series of videos this morning (October 24).

Rylan donned a blond wig (Credit: Instagram Stories)

He said: “So I’ve just woke up and I’ve just looked in the toilet.”

Panning the camera round, Lizzie was seen walking out of the bathroom.

She joked: “Where am I?”

In another video, Rylan admitted: “I’m feeling a bit worse for wear today.”

Rylan also shared a photo of himself posing alongside a display of birthday balloons.

Rylan enjoyed a spot of karaoke (Credit: Instagram Stories)

He captioned the post: “33 in 48…. Let’s go.”

Rylan marriage

It comes after a tough few months for Rylan following his split from husband Dan Neal.

Back in June, Rylan said in a statement: “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair.

“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.

“I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.”

Meanwhile, last week, Rylan reassured his fans that he was fine after reports claimed BBC bosses offered him a year off work after he broke down in tears on his radio show.

He wrote on Twitter: “Couple of news stories today. Be assured, I’m good. I wasn’t but I am now.”

