Rylan Clark has reportedly been urged to take a year off by the BBC, after a breakdown on his radio show.

The 32-year-old much-loved presenter is currently busier than ever.

But following his split from husband Dan Neal this year, bosses are concerned that Rylan has jumped back into work too soon.

It comes after Rylan reportedly suffered a breakdown on his BBC Radio 2 show last month.

According to The Sun, producers called a crisis meeting after the star broke down off-air.

An insider said: “Rylan’s one of the BBC’s favourite stars. When he returned to work everyone supported him but when he broke down people were concerned he’d come back too fast.

“One of the BBC’s top brass was at the meeting. They even suggested he take a year’s break to focus on himself.”

The publication went on to claim that the BBC “ultimately want Rylan to feel supported and happy.”

It isn’t the first time Rylan has stepped away from the limelight.

Following his split from husband Dan, the former X Factor star took a five-month break from hosting duties.

But after some time away to recuperate, Rylan returned to his radio show in early September.

Ahead of returning, the star shared a picture of himself in the BBC studio.

He captioned the post: “Back on the @bbcradio2 air in 30 mins. So excited to be back with you all.”

Rylan has since returned back to work on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, as well as The One Show.

Rylan makes a fresh start

Meanwhile, Rylan recently made the decision to drop his martial surname.

Explaining his decision, a source told The Sun: “He thought it was best to have a fresh start and the easiest way to do that was to go back to just one name.

“He didn’t want to make a big fuss – just to change it on screen.”

Rylan and estranged husband Dan tied the knot in November 2015.

However, the TV and radio presenter sadly confirmed to fans that they had separated in May.

In a statement, Rylan said at the time: “I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.”

