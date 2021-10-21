Rylan Clark has addressed his wellbeing after breaking down on his BBC Radio 2 show.

The presenter broke down during a song on his Saturday radio show last month and reports claimed that his colleagues had to load the next track to allow him to compose himself.

This week, there were reports claiming Rylan was offered a year off work after bosses became concerned over his breakdown.

But he seems to have turned a corner and took to Twitter to give his fans a long-awaited update.

Rylan Clark previously broke down on his BBC Radio show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What has Rylan Clark said about his wellbeing?

Rylan took to Twitter on Wednesday, October 20.

“Couple of news stories today. Be assured, I’m good. I wasn’t but I am now x”, he wrote.

Read more: Rylan Clark urged to ‘take a year off’ following ‘breakdown’ at work

Fans wrote messages back in support, including fellow TV presenter Paddy McGuinness who replied: “Hope you’re well pal.”

One fan wrote: “I just wanna give him a big hug.”

And another said: “Thanks for the reassurance, Rylan. We all love you lots!”

What happened to Rylan before his BBC breakdown?

The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter had been struggling with a tough few months after his marriage ended.

The 32-year-old and husband Dan Neal called time on their six-year marriage in June.

In a statement at the time Rylan admitted to making several ‘mistakes’.

He said: “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair.

“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage. “

Rylan and Dan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He later said they had decided to concentrate on their ‘mental health’.

“I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help,” he said.

The Sun reported that BBC bosses had urged him to take year off work instead of just a few weeks.

A source told the tabloid: “Rylan’s one of the BBC’s favourite stars.

Read more: Rylan Clark ‘in a dark place’ as he is comforted by pals after marriage break-up

“When he returned to work everyone supported him but when he broke down people were concerned he’d come back too fast.

“One of the BBC’s top brass was at the meeting. They even suggested he take a year’s break to focus on himself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYLAN (@rylan)

What had Rylan been doing to help him feel better?

Rylan has been working on his physical health as well as his mental wellbeing.

He recently shared a topless image of him two weeks after starting a muscle-building programme.

Sharing the before and after pictures on Instagram. he caused quite a stir among his army of fans.

In the first shot of his back he looked lean, but in the second he had clearly built a lot of muscle.

What do you think of this story? Pop over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.