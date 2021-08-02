Rylan Clark-Neal is set to return to work with a brand-new podcast.

The Strictly It Takes Two host is in the middle of a three-month break from work, but it’s been reported he’s set to return to his presenting with a new project.

The podcast, called The Ry-Union, will see Rylan chatting to influential and inspiring figures in his life.

Guests already on board for the podcast, which is set to begin recording at the end of this month, include Katie Price and Cher Lloyd.

Rylan Clark-Neal is launching his own podcast with recording starting later this month (Photo: S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock)

What is the new Rylan Clark-Neal podcast about?

A source told The Sun: “Rylan’s new podcast is really exciting and is giving him a real trip down memory lane. He will be speaking with people who were integral parts of his journey.”

Read more: Katie Price news: Star flies to ‘secret’ location after vowing to ‘seek justice’ over conman

Rylan appeared on Katie Price’s TV show Signed By early on in his career. He appeared on The X Factor two years after Cher Lloyd did in 2010.

The source added: “It’s going to be a really uplifting and fun series and will give fans even more insight into Rylan and his background.

It’s going to be a really uplifting and fun series and will give fans even more insight into Rylan and his background.

“They’re hoping to get people from all walks of Rylan’s life on board and there has been talk of getting Nicole Scherzinger, his X Factor mentor, in on the podcast too.”

They added that recording starts at the end of the month and “everyone who is part of the project thinks it will be a sure fire hit”.

Rylan split from husband Dan Neal earlier this year after five years of marriage (Photo: SplashNews.com)

So where has Rylan been?

The presenter has been on a short career break after his break-up with policeman Dan Neal, who he married in 2015.

Read more: Rylan Clark-Neal pulls out of another job after revealing he’s ‘not in a good place’ after marriage split

Posting to Instagram last month, Rylan thanked fans for all their support and understanding during a difficult time.

The presenter wrote: “I wanted to write a message to thank you for all the love and kindness you have shown us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYLAN (@rylan)

He added: “We are currently prioritising our mental health and looking after the ones around us we love most.

“I am working towards getting back to the jobs I love in due course.

“Thank you for being patient with me.”

So what do you think of Rylan launching a podcast? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.