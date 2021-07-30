Katie Price has jetted off to a “secret” location after news that a conman she unwittingly promoted on social media allegedly stole thousands from her fans.

The model and mum of five was filmed at the airport with eldest son Harvey, daughter Princess and fiancé Carl Woods.

Carl asked both Harvey and Princess where they were off to and both replied: “Secret.”

Katie Price has headed off to a ‘secret’ location (Credit: Splash News)

So what happened with Katie and the conman?

Katie is believed to have been paid around £3,000 to promote currency “whizz” Josh Chandler on Instagram.

Read more: Katie Price demands police officers who ‘mocked’ Harvey are ‘named and shamed’

She advised fans to invest in Josh to secure a “new, safe income”.

But unbeknownst to Katie, Josh was a conman.

The model’s rep said she too had been stung and added: “Katie would never knowingly engage in a social media endorsement if it were questionable.”

Katie was seen at the airport with her family earlier today (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price news: So what’s the latest?

Ahead of being spotted at the airport, Katie shared an apology on her Instagram Stories.

She said: “I am absolutely devastated to receive the news about this rogue trader Josh Chandler, if that’s even his real name.

“He has conned not only me but my family, friends, loyal fans and supporters.

Read more: Katie Price shares her joy as son Harvey graduates

“I want to thank Action Fraud for reaching out, for working with me in investigating this awful situation.

“This is precisely why Harvey’s Law is yet again so relevant.

“If we had the much-needed support channels in place required by law to provide IDs to be set up on social media accounts then people like this so-called Josh Chandler would not be able to hide themselves, target vulnerable people.

“My heart goes out to all those that this conman’s deceit has affected. I pledge to you all I will seek justice,” she added.

Princess wasn’t giving anything about their holiday away as Carl filmed her for his social media (Credit: Instagram)

Where is Katie off to on holiday?

Where Katie is fleeing to is a mystery.

Carl filmed her at the airport earlier today and asked Princess: “Where are we off to?”

However, she replied: “It’s a secret.”

Then, turning to Harvey, he asked: “Where are we going?” He replied simply: “Secret.”

They were also seen being driven through the airport on a special buggy, with Katie wearing a face mask.

“I’m trying to be in disguise but everyone’s just looking,” Katie said.

Carl told her: “You ain’t going to be in disguise with Harvey next to you.”

Harvey is also joining his mum on holiday (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price news: So what has her rep said about her holiday?

ED! asked Katie’s rep if the model was fleeing the country.

Neither confirming or denying the claims, they said: “This getaway comes at the perfect time for Katie to decompress with her children and Carl after being left in the wake of devastation at the hands of the most recent news of herself and loyal supporters falling prey to a con artist.

“Katie has been left devastated.

“Her management are working closely with fraud investigation to ensure justice is done.”

What do you think of our story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.