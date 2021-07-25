Katie Price calls son Harvey Price her ‘absolute life soul and joy’ as he graduates

Harvey Price has thrilled his army of fans as he graduates from school.

And his mum Katie Price, 43, couldn’t be any prouder of her firstborn child.

Harvey, 19, was awarded a graduation diploma as he graduated from his school year.

Katie took to social media to share the fantastic news.

Katie Price is so very proud of her son Harvey Price (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Katie say about Harvey’s graduation?

Over on Instagram she wrote: “Harvey’s so happy with his certificate for graduating. He is just so amazing my absolute life soul and joy.”

Harvey’s celebrity fans rushed to congratulate him on his huge achievement.

Chloe Ferry posted a heart face emoji while Stacey Dooley posted a series of celebratory emojis.

Whereas dozens of Katie’s followers gushed over how well Harvey has done – and also what a great mum Katie is.

One user remarked: “He’s a credit to you Katie. congratulations Harvey.”

Katie is totally dedicated to her son (Credit: BBC)

Fans are praising Katie’s dedication as a mum

Whereas another user posted: “Congratulations Harvey and Katie now onto the next chapter of Harveys life.”

And a further user praised: “Katie you are an amazing mum to Harvey it’s amazing to see him come this far. I’m so happy for you and him.”

A fourth user congratulated: “Ahh so chuffed for Harvey, he is amazing and has accomplished so much with his determination and your love, support and guidance. You are such a great mum Katie.”

Harvey has been attending a residential school for around a year now.

Back in January mum and son starred in the moving BBC documentary Katie Price: Harvey and Me.

Here Katie detailed her struggles to find him a permanent residential school.

And the emotional decision involved with Harvey moving out of the family home.

Harvey has Prader-Willi Syndrome. He is also on the autistic spectrum and partially blind.

Katie’s also bought Harvey his own home, which isn’t far from her current rented house.

Recently she shared how difficult Harvey has found living alone on YouTube.

She shared footage of giant holes in the walls of Harvey’s home where he’s vented his frustration.



He heartbreakingly told her he got angry when she wasn’t there.

Harvey said: “I hate it when mummy goes.”

To which Katie asked: “Is it because you want your mum with you all the time that you do all this?”

Harvey simply said: “Yes.”

