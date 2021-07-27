Rylan Clark-Neal pulls out of another job after revealing he’s ‘not in a good place’ after marriage split

In the latest Rylan Clark-Neal news, the star has pulled out of another work commitment in the wake of his painful split with husband Dan.

The 32-year-old telly fave was due to host a one-day festival Essex this coming weekend.

But according to reports, Rylan has pulled out.

It comes after he told fans he was not in a “good place”.

Rylan and Dan in happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is the Fantasia Festival?

Rylan was booked to host the Fantastia festival at Promenade Park in Maldon, Essex on Saturday (July 31).

The star was all set to join the likes of Denise Van Outen and Joey Essex at the event.

Read more: How Rylan Clark-Neal met policeman husband Dan Neal as marriage split is announced

Other acts expected to play the event include Tony Hadley from Spandau Ballet, Gabrielle, Peter Andre and S Club.

However, a spokesperson for Rylan told The Sun newspaper: “Unfortunately Rylan is unable to be part of the event this weekend.”

Rylan has laid low since the split (Credit: ITV)

What has Rylan been up to since the split?

Following the break-up of his marriage, Rylan has taken time out.

He hasn’t presented his BBC Radio 2 show since May 8, and pulled out of hosting the Eurovision semi-finals later in that month.

And there was further bad news for Rylan.

Reports suggested that the future of one of his shows, Supermarket Sweep, was “hanging in the balance”.

The Mirror reported earlier this month that ITV bosses are yet to make a decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYLAN (@rylan)

How did Rylan confirm the news?

Following reports of a split with his husband of six years, Rylan took to Instagram to tell fans what was going on.

“Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair,” he said.

Read more: Rylan Clark ‘in a dark place’ as he is comforted by celeb pals over marriage break-up

“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.

“I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.”