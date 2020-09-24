Rylan Clark-Neal has shared a sweet tribute to his late nan and told fans he misses her.

The Supermarket Sweep host, 31, took to Instagram to post a picture of his grandmother, Rose, on her birthday.

Rylan’s nan Rose died in 2014 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Rylan Clark-Neal post about his nan?

The photo showed Rose smiling for the camera near The X Factor studios wearing a hilarious T-shirt printed with a pic of her grandson.

Rylan said in the caption: “Nanny’s birthday today. Miss her loads.

“Here she is the one time she came to X Factor, getting eyed up by some motorcyclists, saucy minx.

“Love you, Nan xxx.”

One of his followers wrote in the comments: “Very glamorous, a nanny’s love is the best.”

Another said: “She’d be so proud of you.”

A third wrote: “She should be proud! You were the most entertaining person on that show.”

Rose passed away in 2014 following a two-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

The Sun reported at the time that just hours after she died, age 87, scientists revealed they had developed a new blood test to help in the fight against the cruel disease.

Rylan said, according to the newspaper: “I’m absolutely heartbroken. In a way, we lost her months ago.”

The star’s brother, Jamie, reportedly broke the news to him over the phone at 3am.

Rylan spoke of the “shock” he felt when he heard.

He explained: “I picked up the phone and Jamie said, ‘Rylan, Nanny’s died’. I went into shock.

“It felt strange to read about the breakthrough this week but it’s too little, too late.”

Rylan spoke about the impact of nan’s dementia on mum Linda (Credit: Channel 4)

Impact on Rylan’s mum, Linda

Last year, Rylan spoke about the impact that seeing his nan suffer had on the family – particularly on his mum, Linda, who features with him on Celebrity Gogglebox.

He told the Daily Star: “One minute my nan would be making jokes, all laughter and smiles, the next minute she would become violent and lash out.

“This wasn’t my nan, my nan was the best woman in the world.

“It absolutely destroyed my mum and that was what worried me. The added stress of my nan’s condition was making my mum worse.”

