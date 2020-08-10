Rylan Clark-Neal has been praised by his army of fans for donating food to a local animal sanctuary.

The X Factor star turned presenter, 31, said he and his team at Supermarket Sweep had donated the goods after filming.

Taking to social media, he shared an adorable snap of tubby pig with the sign: “I Love Rylan.”

Next to the sleeping farm animal is another sign: “Thank you Rylan & Supermarket Sweep”.

Rylan Clark-Neal has hosted Supermarket Sweep since last year (Credit: ITV)

Addressing his 1.4 million Instagram followers, Rylan wrote: “Just had a lovely pic sent from the local animal sanctuary after we sent them some treats from #supermarketsweep.”

Fans praise good deed by Rylan Clark-Neal

The former Big Brother presenter’s fans and celebrity pals alike rushed to praise his kind deed.

BBC star Alex Jones commented: “This is lush,” and the shelter itself also personally thanked him.

Read more: Joan Collins showcases her sensational bikini body

The team at The Happy Pants Ranch wrote: “Thank you and the team so much! Sir Francis definitely enjoyed it.”

Omg this has literally made my day!!

Rylan replied: “Our pleasure x.”

One fan gushed: “Omg this has literally made my day!!”

Another commented: “So great to give to the animals” and another posted: “You are such a lovely human.”

Rylan with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on the set of Supermarket Sweep (Credit: ITV)

Rylan has presented the revival version of Supermarket Sweep on ITV2 since last year.

A ratings hit, it was previously hosted by the late Dale Winton from 1993 to 2001.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne looks ‘unrecognisable’ after dropping six stone

At the time of its launch, Rylan admitted he felt the pressure to live up to Dale’s legacy.

Speaking to The Guardian he said: “This is his show and it will always be his show but if I can fill even an inch of his shoes then I’ll be very happy.

“When people watch, they’ll feel Dale’s still a part of it because of the terminology we’re using. A contestant said ‘£50 Dale’ the other day.”

What happens to the food on Supermarket Sweep?

Rylan said the crew typically always donate left over food to charities.

He said on This Morning: “Every few days we donate all the food to food banks.

“For TV purposes we want everything looking pristine. But there is still three, four, five weeks left on that produce and it is still great. So we donate all we can.”

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.