Rylan Clark has paid a touching tribute to his mum, saying he “wouldn’t be here” if it wasn’t for her.

The TV presenter has had a tough year following his split from his husband Dan Neal last June.

Rylan struggled with his mental health and has spoken in recent interviews about the toll the split took on his health in general.

TV star Rylan paid a sweet tribute to his mum (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark news

Speaking to Metro, Rylan credited his mum for helping him get through that tough time in his life.

Read more: Who is in the cast of The Split on BBC One?

The star said: “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my mum. I stayed with my mum for that whole time… it was almost like I regressed to being a child again.

“I couldn’t have done it without her.”

Rylan said he ‘wouldn’t be here’ if it wasn’t for his mum (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rylan added: “I needed that family support, and I feel like I’d lost that… not their support but I’d lost the connection with my family through being part of another.”

The This Morning star recently made an emotional revelation about his mental health following his marriage split.

He revealed that his close friends Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were “frightened” for him.

Speaking to The Sun, Rylan said: “There was a point when I was really, really bad when I went back to my house that I’d moved out of.

Rylan and Dan split last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I hadn’t been there for so long because I didn’t feel comfortable.

“My mum and sister-in-law were acting really weird and I didn’t know why. Next thing, Eamonn and Ruth turned up and I just broke down.”

Rylan revealed Eamonn and Ruth were “frightened” and “really shocked at the state I was in”.

Rylan and his ex Dan split in June 2021.

The star previously admitted he “didn’t deal” with what had happened.

Read more: Who does Call the Midwife star Charlotte Ritchie play in Grantchester season 7?

He told The Sun in January: “I didn’t deal with what happened and now I am. I felt unwell and it was a very difficult time for me.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.