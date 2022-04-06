Rylan Clark has revealed Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were ‘frightened’ for him after his marriage breakdown.

The TV favourite split from his husband Dan Neal last year and he has since opened up about the toll it took on his mental health.

In a new interview, Rylan has said his “telly mum and dad” Eamonn and Ruth were concerned about the “state” he was in.

Rylan said Eamonn and Ruth became ‘frightened’ for him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rylan Clark on marriage split

Speaking to The Sun, Rylan said: “There was a point when I was really, really bad when I went back to my house that I’d moved out of.

“I hadn’t been there for so long because I didn’t feel comfortable.

“My mum and sister-in-law were acting really weird and I didn’t know why. Next thing, Eamonn and Ruth turned up and I just broke down.”

Eamonn and Ruth have a close friendship with Rylan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rylan went on to say that Eamonn and Ruth were “frightened” and “really shocked at the state I was in”.

The star has opened up about his struggles following his marriage split.

In January, Rylan revealed he was admitted to hospital and recalled how he ‘didn’t think he could continue’.

In an interview with The Observer, Rylan spoke about taking a break from the limelight.

He said: “I’d got to the point where I didn’t know if I wanted to come back. Or whether I would be able to do this job again. I’d got… quite ill.”

When asked whether he went to hospital, Rylan replied: “Yes. For safety reasons.

“I didn’t think I’d be here. I didn’t think I could continue.”

Rylan and Dan split in June 2021. They had met in 2013 and tied the knot two years later in 2015.

