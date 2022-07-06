Rylan Clark in blue suit at LGBT Awards
Rylan Clark stuns fans as he shows off dramatic new look

Fans love the look!

By Rebecca Carter

Rylan Clark has stunned his Instagram fans as he showed off a new look today.

The TV presenter, 33, posted a selfie to his account on Wednesday as he told fans he’s had a beard trim.

Rylan showed off his new, freshly trimmed beard and fans couldn’t get enough.

Rylan Clark on Instagram

Over the image, Celebrity Gogglebox star Rylan said: “Trimmed the bearrrd.” [Sic]

Read more: Rylan Clark backed by celebs on Twitter as he makes bid to become new Prime Minister

He captioned the post: “BAYYYBEEEE FAAACCCEE.” [Sic]

Fans gushed over Rylan’s look as one commented: “Still as handsome as ever.”

Rylan Clark speaking on This Morning
Rylan showed off his trimmed beard (Credit: ITV)

Another added: “Looks better, looks lovely.”

A third wrote: “You look 10 years younger.”

“Most well groomed man in Britain,” a fourth declared.

Rylan recently opened up about wanting to change another part of his appearance.

He said he wanted to build his muscle until he’s twice his current size.

Rylan Clark pulling a face on Lorraine
Rylan’s fans loved his fresh trim (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this year, Rylan wowed his fans when he showed off his body transformation.

As well as having a healthier diet, Rylan followed an intense exercise regime that including weight training, beer barrel work and boxing.

During an interview with The Sun, Rylan opened up about why he wanted to get in shape.

He said: “One, I am single, two, more for my mental state as well. It’s really good keeping yourself on track with things.

“And three, it’s something I have always wanted to do and never really had the opportunity to do. I thought [blank] it, I am going to do it now and it is something I want to keep up and carry on with.”

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

However, he added: “I am happy with how I look. By the end of this year I would like to be twice the size I am. I’m 6 foot 4 so I want people to walk past me and be like ‘oh he could kill me.'”

