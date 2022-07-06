Rylan Clark has stunned his Instagram fans as he showed off a new look today.

The TV presenter, 33, posted a selfie to his account on Wednesday as he told fans he’s had a beard trim.

Rylan showed off his new, freshly trimmed beard and fans couldn’t get enough.

Over the image, Celebrity Gogglebox star Rylan said: “Trimmed the bearrrd.” [Sic]

He captioned the post: “BAYYYBEEEE FAAACCCEE.” [Sic]

Fans gushed over Rylan’s look as one commented: “Still as handsome as ever.”

Rylan showed off his trimmed beard (Credit: ITV)

Another added: “Looks better, looks lovely.”

A third wrote: “You look 10 years younger.”

“Most well groomed man in Britain,” a fourth declared.

Rylan recently opened up about wanting to change another part of his appearance.

He said he wanted to build his muscle until he’s twice his current size.

Rylan’s fans loved his fresh trim (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this year, Rylan wowed his fans when he showed off his body transformation.

As well as having a healthier diet, Rylan followed an intense exercise regime that including weight training, beer barrel work and boxing.

During an interview with The Sun, Rylan opened up about why he wanted to get in shape.

He said: “One, I am single, two, more for my mental state as well. It’s really good keeping yourself on track with things.

“And three, it’s something I have always wanted to do and never really had the opportunity to do. I thought [blank] it, I am going to do it now and it is something I want to keep up and carry on with.”

However, he added: “I am happy with how I look. By the end of this year I would like to be twice the size I am. I’m 6 foot 4 so I want people to walk past me and be like ‘oh he could kill me.'”

