Rylan Clark has put himself forward on Twitter to be the new Prime Minister following latest Government news.

Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak resigned from their roles as Health Secretary and Chancellor yesterday (July 5).

The resignations came after Boris Johnson was pushed to apologise for his handling of the Chris Pincher scandal, which has seen misconduct allegations against the MP.

“I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care,” Javid said on Tuesday. “It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.”

As a result of the resignations, the cabinet was thrown into absolute chaos.

Rylan Clark has put himself forward to be the new Prime Minister (Credit: Splashnews)

Rylan Clark on Twitter

According to bookies, Boris Johnson is likely to lose his job by the end of the year. If that happens, the UK will be in dire need of a new Prime Minister.

Thankfully, we’ve already found ourselves the perfect candidate.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly issues Boris Johnson a challenge following his snub

This Morning star Rylan has put himself forward to take over the job, and his celeb pals are backing him.

He tweeted: “One day, I’ll be prime minister!”

Channel 4’s Rick Edwards replied: “This has finally broken my impartiality – you have my vote.”

One day, I’ll be prime minister — R Y L A N (@Rylan) July 6, 2022

“Within the week at the current rate,” joked The Chase star Mark Labbett.

Rufus Found added: “I’m not sure you could keep up with all the scandal, mate.”

Boris Johnson could be set to resign as Prime Minister (Credit: Splashnews)

Rylan’s fans also agreed, with one replying: “Well let’s face it you would probably do a better job than the clown that’s in there now! You certainly couldn’t do worse.”

“You’d do a better job for sure… Then again, the bars not exactly set very high at the moment,” said a second. follower.

Read more: Netflix fans convinced cat of 365 Days are having sex for real

Meanwhile, a third laughed: “I think you’d be quite good. You’d bring a certain energy to the role!”

Meanwhile, bookmakers have revealed their latest odds for who could be most likely to take over as the new Prime Minister.

Sadly for ITV’s Rylan, he’s not currently on the list. But we’re holding out hope!

Who do you think should be the new Prime Minister in the UK? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.