Rylan Clark and Declan Doyle have reportedly taken their relationship to new heights by introducing each other to their families.

Reports claim that the 33-year-old presenter took Ex on the Beach star Declan for a barbecue at his mum’s house. Declan also introduced Rylan to his parents.

Rylan and Declan are said to have started dating in April. Reports say things are “looking pretty serious” between the pair.

Rylan and Declan have reportedly met each other’s families (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One source told the MailOnline about the couple’s introductions to each other’s families. The source claimed: “Rylan and Declan decided to hold barbecues and introduce each other to their families. It all went really well and, since they’re both from the same area, everyone had a lot in common.

“They did feel some strain in their relationship when photos of them kissing were featured in the press and gave the game away but they’ve worked past it now.

“Right now, they’re seeing where things go but it’s looking pretty serious and they’re both very hopeful for the future.”

ED! has contacted reps for Rylan for comment.

How long have they been dating?

On Friday, Declan confirmed he was “dating” Rylan. However, it seems the pair are not officially together.

Speaking to GB News presenter Mark Dolan, the 32-year-old reality TV star, said: “We’re just dating, it’s been a few dates – we really get on.”

In addition, Declan claimed the pair met “at an event a while ago”, before joking he was the more famous one out of the two.

Rylan reportedly started dating Declan in April this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He continued to tell Mark: “It’s just weird having to talk about it, it’s just been a few dates, it’s really early on, we are enjoying each other’s company, but it is going well.”

Mark shared with Declan that he’d met Rylan at the TRIC Awards on Wednesday. He thought he had “never looked happier”, prompting Declan to smile and say they were both “very happy.”

Declan previously dated Geordie Shore star Nathan Henry.

Declan dated Geordie Shore star Nathan for six months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, Declan and Nathan split in April 2022 after realising “they were no longer compatible”, whilst away in Mexico together.

A representative for Nathan told MailOnline at the time: “Nathan and Declan split a few days ago. As with any relationship, they don’t always work out. Nathan wishes Declan all the best for the future, in his life and sobriety.”

Rylan’s divorce

Rylan split from his ex-husband Dan Neal last year.

Dan and Rylan were married for six years. However, the couple split in June 2021.

Rylan Clark and Dan split in June last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The pair met in 2013 after Rylan had won Celebrity Big Brother. Dan had appeared on series 14 of the same show.

They announced their engagement in 2014 and married in November 2015.

