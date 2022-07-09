Rylan Clark’s rumoured new boyfriend Declan Doyle has broken his silence on their romance.

Declan, the ex of Geordie Shore star Nathan Henry, has confirmed he is “dating” Rylan after pictures emerged of the pair kissing.

Declan appeared on GB News last night (July 8) and said the pair “really get on”.

Rylan Clark’s reported new boyfriend has confirmed their romance (Credit: Splash News)

Rylan Clark’s new boyfriend break silence

Declan lifted the lid on how the pair got together and how things are going with Rylan.

Speaking to presenter Mark Dolan, he appeared to play down the new romance.

He admitted coyly: “We’re just dating, it’s been a few dates – we really get on.”

We are enjoying each other’s company, but it is going well.

He added that they met “at an event a while ago” and was asked if he had any fears about dating someone so high-profile.

“Yeah, it’s just weird having to talk about it, it’s just been a few dates, it’s really early on,” he said.

Declan added: “We are enjoying each other’s company, but it is going well.”

Rylan and Declan ‘very happy’

Mark then explained that he’d recently seen Rylan at the TRIC Awards – which took place earlier this week and saw Eamonn Holmes scoop an award.

He added that the Strictly It Takes Two host had never looked happier.

Declan smile shyly and confirmed they were both “very happy”.

ED! has contacted a rep for Rylan for a comment on this story.

Declan Doyle confirmed that he and Rylan are ‘very happy’ (Credit: YouTube)

Couple met a decade ago, it’s claimed

The pair are said to have started dating back in April after they were spotted out in Canary Wharf.

It’s also been rumoured that Rylan and Declan first met over a decade ago when they both auditions for The X Factor.

A source claimed to the Daily Mail: “Rylan and Declan have known each other for a decade since they met at X Factor auditions.

“Declan was trying out as a soloist having previously entered the show in a mixed-gender band called NVS. They bonded instantly as they have so much in common and are both from Essex.”

Meeting the parents

The happy news comes after Rylan’s split from husband Dan Neal.

Rylan has spoke about his “illness” in the wake of the split which saw him hospitalised as his mum Linda rallied round.

Now it’s reported that Linda will soon be meeting Rylan’s new man.

“The next step is meeting the parents as they feel it’s the natural thing to do,” the source added.

