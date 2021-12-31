Rylan Clark can’t wait to see back of 2021 after divorce trauma

Rylan Clark seemingly can’t wait to see the back of 2021 following his divorce trauma and mental health break.

The 33-year-old presenter took to Twitter to say “good riddance” to the end of a difficult year.

Rylan’s goodbye to 2021

2021….. off you go dear pic.twitter.com/hLuXR837dB — R Y L A N (@Rylan) December 31, 2021

Rylan certainly didn’t hide his feelings about the past year in his latest tweet.

The Strictly: It Takes Two host posted a gif of a man taking a bin bag out and dumping it in a bin on his Twitter today.

“2021….. off you go dear,” the 33-year-old presenter wrote.

It seems that plenty of Rylan’s 1.6 million Twitter followers had similar sentiments towards the past year too!

What did his followers say?

Rylan certainly isn’t a fan of 2021 (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Many of Rylan’s followers were loving his attitude towards 2021 and were keen to let him know.

“Hell yeah!!” one follower wrote.

“Hilarious,” India Willoughby wrote, before wishing Rylan a happy new year. “Don’t let them get you down.”

“This would be more accurate if the bag had split as he lifted it up and the contents had spilled everywhere, leaving a stench of rot… Happy New Year!” another follower said.

“And do not look back, come back nor consider leaving anything behind 2021. You and your pal 2020 were not welcome,” a third fan said.

“2022 is going to be better, Rylan. You’ve got this,” another said.

Rylan’s 2021

Rylan and Dan were married for six years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

This year was a tough one for most, Rylan included. It saw the end of the star’s six-year marriage to former Big Brother contestant, Dan Neal.

The couple married in 2015 after meeting thanks to Big Brother. After their split, Rylan hoped there would be a chance of reconciliation, but that wasn’t to be the case.

He subsequently changed his name from Rylan Clark-Neal, back to Rylan Clark.

The star released a statement following his split from Dan.

“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage,” he said.

“I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.”

The star then took time away from his television work to focus on his mental health. The star returned to work 10 weeks later.

“It does feel good to be back and I am feeling better,” he said on his first day back hosting his Radio 2 show.

