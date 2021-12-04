It Takes Two host Rylan Clark looked a little nervous about showing off his new look ahead of the BBC Two spin-off show last night (December 2).

As all Rylan fans will know, the presenter recently had new veneers fitted, and told fans that his face was swollen.

Rylan appeared nervous about showing off his new look (Credit: Instagram)

What did Rylan post about his new look?

Ahead of the show last night, he posted a selfie to his Instagram Stories of himself wearing a hoodie, sunglasses and a face mask.

Appearing nervous about the grand reveal, Rylan addressed his new look and perhaps pre-empted fan comments as he said: “Can I host Strictly like this?”

Read more: Rylan distracts It Takes Two fans with new look

He also revealed: “New teeth, new hair, swollen face. How’s your day?”

However, there was no hiding at 6.30pm when the Strictly spin-off aired.

He took to our screens and debuted his new blond hair style, having had the top section dyed since the last time he was on screen.

Rylan also showed off his new pearly whites, but viewers did pick up on some “swelling”, as the host had previously noted.

The It Takes Two host has gone blonder (Credit: BBC)

What did It Takes Two viewers say about Rylan and his new look?

Twitter isn’t exactly known for keeping its opinions to itself, so It Takes Two viewers of course commented on the host’s new look.

One said: “What happened to Rylan’s face? His face look like a bit swollen or maybe too much Botox or make-up?”

Read more: Rylan Clark jokes he ‘needs to spend’ his money before his divorce

Another commented on his new hair: “Rylan‘s hair. Interesting. For a bet?”

However, one Rylan fan replied and hinted at what Rylan’s really up to when it comes to his transformation.

“No he’s slowly stripping the black from it,” they said.

“Has Rylan gone blonder?” asked another fan of the show.

“Rylan‘s hair is giving me life – come on Rylan embrace the new colour,” another declared.

“Just unleash the ginge, Rylan, you know you want to,” said another, referring to the star’s natural hair colour.

What has Rylan said about his looks?

However, Rylan has previously admitted that his looks are never something he will be “fully happy” with.

He previously admitted he still feels “insecure” about his looks after being called the “fat ginger kid” in school.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts on our story.