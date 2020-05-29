Ryan Thomas shares cute pic of children Roman and Scarlett

Ryan Thomas has shared a cute picture of his two children on Instagram which got fans cooing.

Scarlett, 11, and newborn Roman looked like two peas in a pod as they posed in bed for a selfie.

Underneath, Ryan posted: "We woke up like this!"

Read more: Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh's baby Roman makes hilarious first TV appearance on GMB

Meanwhile fans gushed about the cuteness of the picture.

"Two absolutely gorgeous children. You are blessed," wrote one.

"Wow they are so alike... gorgeous kids." said another.

A third added: "They are like two peas in a pod. Too cute. So alike."

Motherhood struggles

Read more: Ryan Thomas shares adorable photo of his daughter Scarlett meeting her baby brother for the first time

Scarlett is Ryan's daughter from his relationship with ex Tina O'Brien, while Roman is his son with Lucy Mecklenburgh.

Lucy recently posted about how much she loves her "perfect baby boy."

But she was refreshingly honest about some of the challenges

Lockdown

"I adore my son, every time I look at him I can't believe I made this perfect baby boy and when he smiles and laughs my heart bursts with love .

"BUT I've really struggled now for three months maybe heightened by lockdown," she wrote.

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh have been together since May 2017 (Credit: Splash News)

She added: "Here's the truth.. Nights are long and lonely, there are days I don't want to do this any more and just want a break but I have no choice as I breast feed him every three hours so I feel trapped and like my only purpose is a milk machine."

Speaking about her honesty, Lucy said: "I wish more people showed the happy times and the tough times."

What do you think of this story? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know.