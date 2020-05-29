Ryan Thomas shares cute pic of children Roman and Scarlett

Ryan Thomas has shared a cute picture of his two children on Instagram which got fans cooing.
Scarlett, 11, and newborn Roman looked like two peas in a pod as they posed in bed for a selfie.
Underneath, Ryan posted: "We woke up like this!"
Meanwhile fans gushed about the cuteness of the picture.
"Two absolutely gorgeous children. You are blessed," wrote one.
"Wow they are so alike... gorgeous kids." said another.
A third added: "They are like two peas in a pod. Too cute. So alike."
Motherhood struggles
Us at 4am* I adore my son, every time I look at him I can’t believe I made this perfect baby boy and when he smiles & laughs my heart bursts with love ❤️ BUT I’ve really struggled now for 3 months maybe heightened by lockdown 😔 breast feeding I love & hate, it is wonderful for bonding but bloody relentless! Sleepless nights aren’t getting any easier there is a reason sleep deprivation is a form of torture ... *please online magazines/ papers don’t print I compare being a mum to Roman as form of torture or some other extreme click bait headline as this is one of the reasons I’m not more open & honest about motherhood on social media & if you have noticed I’ve been a lot quieter lately. I don’t want to post what looks like ‘perfect parenting’ but also don’t want to deal with dramatic headlines & online trolls for telling the truth! Here’s the truth.. Nights are long & lonely, there are days I don’t want to do this anymore & just want a break but I have no choice as I breast feed him every 3 hours so I feel trapped & like my only purpose is a milk machine, I’m constantly told to nap when he naps but when then do I eat, shower, pump, reply to texts & emails, do the washing, just have a HOT cup of tea in the garden & feel like a normal human Being for 10mins!! I’m so grateful to have a happy, healthy baby boy and wouldn’t change it for the world but motherhood is tough the tiredness, tears & mum guilt I don’t think I was fully prepared for and I wish more people showed the happy times and the tough times. To all fellow mummas you are beyond amazing superhuman machines. This is for sure the hardest but most rewarding job that exists ❤️
Scarlett is Ryan's daughter from his relationship with ex Tina O'Brien, while Roman is his son with Lucy Mecklenburgh.
Lucy recently posted about how much she loves her "perfect baby boy."
But she was refreshingly honest about some of the challenges
Lockdown
"I adore my son, every time I look at him I can't believe I made this perfect baby boy and when he smiles and laughs my heart bursts with love .
"BUT I've really struggled now for three months maybe heightened by lockdown," she wrote.
She added: "Here's the truth.. Nights are long and lonely, there are days I don't want to do this any more and just want a break but I have no choice as I breast feed him every three hours so I feel trapped and like my only purpose is a milk machine."
Speaking about her honesty, Lucy said: "I wish more people showed the happy times and the tough times."
