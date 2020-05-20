Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh's baby Roman makes hilarious first TV appearance on GMB

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh's son Roman made his first TV appearance today (May 20).

The gorgeous 10-week-old tot joined his famous mum and dad for an interview with Lorraine Kelly on Good Morning Britain.

But as he came on screen, his dad decided to highlight a little accident he'd had off camera.

Ryan Thomas pointed out son Roman's little accident on GMB (Credit: GMB)

Laughing, Ryan said: "We put him in his best outfit today just for you Lorraine and..."

The former Coronation Street star then lifted up his son and pointed out a huge yellow stain on his little outfit.

As everyone burst into giggles, Lorraine excused little Roman, telling his dad "he's allowed!"

Opening up about being new parents during lockdown, Lucy admitted it had been "tough".

However, she admitted that there were also some huge positives.

"The first few weeks for me were really difficult," she explained.

Lucy Mecklenburgh opened up about parenthood on GMB (Credit: ITV)

"Everyone said while I was pregnant to take all of the help, have everyone round to hold him while you have a nap and they can come round and make you dinner.

"We haven't had that support – but what we have had is every single moment with him.

"It's been amazing."

Ryan's famous brothers Adam Thomas and Scott Thomas also took part in the video call interview.

The siblings were on the show to promote their ITV series Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai.

On the show, the brothers travel around Mumbai with their father Dougie James.

"It definitely took a different direction to what we originally expected," Adam revealed.

Ryan's brothers Scott and Adam also took part in the video interview (Credit: GMB)

"We had some unanswered questions about our dad and why he left us – that came out while we were out there."

Scott then warned that tonight's episode is going to be a tera-jerker.

He added: "We get closure on a lot of things we've held back on for many years.

"It's an emotional episode so make sure you're prepared."

Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai is on ITV, Wednesdays at 8pm.

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

