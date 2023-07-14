Ken all over me! These Ryan Gosling worship tweets are all you need today

With Barbie promotion in full swing and Ryan Gosling spreading his Kenergy everywhere, the world is catching onto what some of us realised long ago – he’s top drawer, different gravy, prime Wagu thirst material.

Twitter is literally dripping for Ryan Gosling as he spills his Ken juice around the globe. And we’re here mouths wide open to drink it all in.

Ryan Gosling is breathing literal life into Ken (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: 15 best pictures of celebrities getting their Barbie on

Ken’t get enough

Both Ryan Gosling and Cillian Murphy went booby for London and I think that’s beautiful pic.twitter.com/ycxfEURVvk — Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) July 13, 2023

Ryan + puppies = dead

ryan gosling saying ‘my dude’ to puppies fighting is everything, I love him!😭 pic.twitter.com/7JmnhNbTmQ — Emily-Jane (fallen): still misses paul mcgann!🪐 (@willbondspeare) July 9, 2023

That’s a sandwich I want to fill

If you get mixed up between Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds, just remember that one of them is an impossibly youthful and handsome film star whose charm, wit and generosity seem entirely authentic and delightful, and so is the other one, the pair of utter bastards. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) July 13, 2023

What’s good enough for Amelia…

I’ve yet to see a bad Ryan Gosling interview, the man is a breath of fresh air pic.twitter.com/jZWMDTWKS4 — Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) July 12, 2023

Chismosa!

Never in my life did I ever think I’d hear Ryan gosling say chismosa but here we are pic.twitter.com/e9ZWSvBzZp — alexis (@grapejuiceria) July 7, 2023

So much Kenergy

Like Ken, a one-woman man… sigh

is Ryan Gosling wearing an E necklace in the Barbie font, please say yes#Barbie #BarbieMovie pic.twitter.com/8HXBur1vne — T (@trinawatters) July 10, 2023

A real doll

Ryan Gosling jokes that making #Barbie felt like turning into a real doll. Watch our full #AroundTheTable with the cast of @barbiethemovie here: https://t.co/xgGeqDAemP pic.twitter.com/CE1xPCYc8O — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 13, 2023

That wink!

“Ken is the role Gosling will be remembered for. It’s the performance of his life.” “Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I’m dead serious!” THIS IS FOR ANYONE WHO DOUBTED THIS MAN AND SAID HE WAS TOO OLD OR NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH TO BE KEN #BarbieTheMovie pic.twitter.com/AWOJNkhWAi — allis👁️‍🗨️n (@paulettewatches) July 10, 2023

Would still try

i never got the ryan gosling hype before barbie. now i adore him. https://t.co/KpyiTbYivm — rally 🫧 (@ribbitrally) July 14, 2023

Oscar calling

Ryan Gosling I’m getting you that Oscar!!! pic.twitter.com/a2KYltUHok — the summer scorpio 💌 (@girlbosskenroy) July 10, 2023

Read more: REVIEW: The Barbie movie IS everything – and these fan reactions will 100% make you see it

Are you looking forward to seeing Ryan Gosling in Barbie when it’s released next Friday? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.