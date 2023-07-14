Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie promo pictures
News

Ken all over me! These Ryan Gosling worship tweets are all you need today

It's Barbie's world but Ken has our hearts

By Kaggie Hyland
| Updated:

With Barbie promotion in full swing and Ryan Gosling spreading his Kenergy everywhere, the world is catching onto what some of us realised long ago – he’s top drawer, different gravy, prime Wagu thirst material.

Twitter is literally dripping for Ryan Gosling as he spills his Ken juice around the globe. And we’re here mouths wide open to drink it all in.

Ryan Gosling in blue suit at Barbie premiere
Ryan Gosling is breathing literal life into Ken (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: 15 best pictures of celebrities getting their Barbie on

Ken’t get enough

Ryan + puppies = dead

That’s a sandwich I want to fill

What’s good enough for Amelia…

Chismosa!

So much Kenergy

Like Ken, a one-woman man… sigh

A real doll

That wink!

Would still try

Oscar calling

Read more: REVIEW: The Barbie movie IS everything – and these fan reactions will 100% make you see it

Are you looking forward to seeing Ryan Gosling in Barbie when it’s released next Friday? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

