Ruth Langsford has left her Instagram fans slightly concerned after showing off her latest hair transformation.
The This Morning presenter, 61, shared a video to Instagram to show fans how she gets her hair done.
In the clip, Ruth is seen having hair extensions put into her hair.
She explained: “So this is how it was done… changing my tape extensions to new Flat Tip Bonds.
“Had a few more than I usually get….the result is subtle but believe me, I can really feel the difference.”
Loose Women star Ruth added: “As you can see, I don’t have them for length, just for volume.
“Thank you for a great job @extensions_bylauren and thanks @leobancroft for the recommendation!”
What did fans say?
While many of her followers loved Ruth’s new look, others expressed their concerns.
One commented: “Doesn’t the process wreck your hair?”
Another said: “Unfortunately I’m not a fan of any extensions as they cause traction and hair loss.”
A third wrote: “My friend’s hair went really thin with the weight, a could see them.”
Others begged Ruth to keep the extensions longer, which was shown before her hairdresser cut them.
One said: “You should keep it long, it really suits you.”
Another added: “They look so natural Ruth, think you should go long though!”
One commented: “You should keep it long!! Looked amazing.”
Others just gushed over how great Ruth looked.
One said: “Beautiful. Your hair is always perfect.”
Another wrote: “You look amazing with them Ruth.”
One added: “As beautiful as always.”
This isn’t the first time this week Ruth has wowed her fans with her appearance.
On Thursday (January 27), the star shared a video of herself during one of her workouts.
The video showed Ruth balancing on a Bosu.
She said: “This contraption is called a Bosu….it’s very wobbly!
“Trying to balance is good for core strength and gives @fitwithfrank much amusement watching me try!”
