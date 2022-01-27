Ruth Langsford has left her Instagram fans slightly concerned after showing off her latest hair transformation.

The This Morning presenter, 61, shared a video to Instagram to show fans how she gets her hair done.

In the clip, Ruth is seen having hair extensions put into her hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

Ruth Langsford on Instagram

She explained: “So this is how it was done… changing my tape extensions to new Flat Tip Bonds.

Read more: Ruth Langsford reveals real reason she won’t join husband Eamonn Holmes on GB News

“Had a few more than I usually get….the result is subtle but believe me, I can really feel the difference.”

Loose Women star Ruth added: “As you can see, I don’t have them for length, just for volume.

Ruth left some fans worried with her hair makeover (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Thank you for a great job @extensions_bylauren and thanks @leobancroft for the recommendation!”

What did fans say?

While many of her followers loved Ruth’s new look, others expressed their concerns.

One commented: “Doesn’t the process wreck your hair?”

Another said: “Unfortunately I’m not a fan of any extensions as they cause traction and hair loss.”

A third wrote: “My friend’s hair went really thin with the weight, a could see them.”

Fans begged Ruth to go longer with her hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Others begged Ruth to keep the extensions longer, which was shown before her hairdresser cut them.

One said: “You should keep it long, it really suits you.”

Another added: “They look so natural Ruth, think you should go long though!”

One commented: “You should keep it long!! Looked amazing.”

Others just gushed over how great Ruth looked.

One said: “Beautiful. Your hair is always perfect.”

Another wrote: “You look amazing with them Ruth.”

One added: “As beautiful as always.”

This isn’t the first time this week Ruth has wowed her fans with her appearance.

On Thursday (January 27), the star shared a video of herself during one of her workouts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

Read more: Ruth Langsford calls out Eamonn Holmes live on GB News after his on-air confession

The video showed Ruth balancing on a Bosu.

She said: “This contraption is called a Bosu….it’s very wobbly!

“Trying to balance is good for core strength and gives @fitwithfrank much amusement watching me try!”

What do you think of Ruth’s hair? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.