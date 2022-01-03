Ruth Langsford calls out Eamonn Holmes live on GB News after his on-air confession

Ruth Langsford called her husband Eamonn Holmes out live on GB news today (January 3).

The TV star made his debut on Monday alongside presenter Isabel Webster for the channel’s new breakfast show.

During his big first day, Eamonn confessed to viewers that he enjoys using delivery services such as Deliveroo.

He says he uses them often when Ruth asks him to pop to the shop for some essentials.

Eamonn Holmes made his debut on GB News on Monday (Credit: GB NEWS)

“She says, ‘I want a loaf of bread and I want this particular type of bread and I want this, and I want that’,” Eamonn said.

“I say, ‘yeah, yeah, I’ll get it.’ Then she goes out of the door and I do the delivery.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes might want to skip the GB News debut feedback today

Isabel replied: “You know you pay through the roof for that? They ramp up the charge.”

Eamon then added: “She also objects to me buying any food in garage shops.”

Ruth Langsford calls out Eamonn Holmes

Ruth, who was watching from home, decided that she wanted to call her husband out.

“You don’t do the shopping on Deliveroo, you just get treats for you,” she messaged him.