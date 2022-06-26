Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are celebrating their anniversary today.

Loose Women star Ruth took to Instagram on Sunday to mark the occasion with a sweet photo and tribute.

She posted a picture of herself and Eamonn posing by the sea.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

Ruth sweetly wrote: “Happy Anniversary my love @eamonnholmes.

“Loved you then. Love you still. Always have Always will.”

Fans gushed over the post, with a few people branding them “couple goals”.

Ruth and Eamonn are celebrating their anniversary today (Credit: Cover Images)

One commented: “What a gorgeous photo, congratulations and happy anniversary.”

Another said: “2 of my favorite genuine tele people!!!! You both look fab.”

In addition, a third gushed: “Aww happy anniversary you gorgeous pair.”

“Couple goals,” a fourth added.

Eamonn and Ruth married in June 2010. They have one son, Jack, together.

Ruth paid tribute to her hubby on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn is also dad to Declan, 33, Rebecca, 31, and 29-year-old Niall from his first marriage.

Earlier this year, Ruth recalled meeting Eamonn’s kids for the first time.

Ruth admitted on Loose Women: “I was very nervous.

“I didn’t meet them for quite a while. They were about five, six and eight.”

She continued: “He’s such a devoted father and I do remember thinking ‘if they don’t like me, this is doomed.’

“Quite understandably – they’re his number-one priority, so I was very nervous.

“But Eamonn was great, he just said to me ‘Just be yourself and let them come to you, they’re very different personalities.'”

Ruth has been supporting Eamonn in recent months as he’s been battling chronic pain.

Eamonn recently opened up about a stint in hospital after suffering “excruciating” pain.

Writing in his new column in the Express, Eamonn said: “The pain, it would transpire, was from two prolapsed discs in my back and after an MRI scan at 2am in the morning, I was prepped to go in for an emergency operation at 8am.”

