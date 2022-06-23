Ruth Langsford shared a stunning transformation to Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, June 22) amid her self-confessed menopause struggles.

The 62-year-old had her extensions replaced yesterday afternoon, and fans were loving her new look.

Ruth Langsford on Instagram

Ruth took to Instagram yesterday to document her stunning hair transformation with her fans.

In a short video for her one million followers to see, Ruth showed off her new blonde extensions.

Ruth explained that she was at the hair salon to get her extensions removed and refitted.

“They lasted – what – three months? Really, really happy with them,” she says. Ruth was then filmed having her extensions redone.

“So, had my extensions removed and then replaced today by the lovely & talented @extensions_bylauren@leobancroft salon…” Ruth captioned the post.

“I’ve been so happy with these.”

“I have them to add fullness to my hair not length. Menopause has left my hair a bit thinner so these give me a bit of fullness back,” she continued. She then recommended the extensions and thanked the salon.

Ruth’s followers were loving her transformation (Credit: ITV)

Ruth’s new hair

Plenty of Ruth’s followers took to the comment section of her post to gush over her new look.

“Beautiful hair always immaculate,” one of her followers commented.

“Just fabulous, you always look wonderful and the hair is perfect giving you that extra fullness, go Ruth,” another wrote.

“They really do work for you Ruth you look great,” a third said.

“You look amazing hun,” another wrote.

Not everyone was a fan of Ruth’s extensions though.

“Hair looks great but I think the extensions are a bit old-fashioned. I’ve seen you without them and looks much better and more natural,” one follower wrote.

Ruth spoke about Deborah during an appearance on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford meeting Deborah James

The Loose Women star’s transformation comes just days after she praised Dame Deborah James on Lorraine.

Ruth was a guest on the ITV morning show on Monday (June 20) to talk about Loose Women and feud rumours.

During her interview, Ruth also spoke about Deborah, who she met at the Royal Ascot last week.

“It was truly amazing to see her there. I can’t imagine the strength it took for her to actually get out of the house,” Ruth said of Deborah.

“She had such a huge beaming smile when she spoke. She is honestly the most incredible woman,” she continued.

She then went on to praise Dame Deborah’s positivity. “She seems to have that spirit even though she knows she’s dying,” she said.

“It was an absolute honour to meet her.”

