This Morning’s Ruth Langsford has revealed she once threatened to break a colleague’s arm after he pinched her bottom.

The presenter, 60, said the incident took place when she was working behind the scenes on TV when she was younger.

Speaking to Kate Thornton on her White Wine Question Time podcast, Ruth said the man pinched her behind as she walked past carrying a tea tray.

Whirling around, she warned him: “I’ll break your [bleep] arm.”

Ruth, who is married to her This Morning co-host Eammon Holmes, told Kate: “I remember years ago before I was on TV, when I was a transmission assistant, we had to take these big trays of tea around at certain times in the day for the VT engineers.

“It was all men.

“We had a little kitchenette and for some reason it was deemed to be my job, woman.”

“I remember taking this tray round and a guy pinched my a**,” she went on.

“I put the tray down, I slammed his tea down so it slopped, and said, ‘If you ever touch me again, I’ll break your f****** arm’ and I marched out.”

Ruth said there are still double standards as women are still labelled “bossy” when men are not.

She said if people were talking about a young male magazine editor they would refer to him as “dynamic and young and amazing”, while a woman would be called “bossy and annoying”.

Ruth calls out Eamonn over ‘sexist’ comment

Ruth has previously shown fans that she doesn’t let hubby Eammon get away with saying anything cheeky either.

Earlier this year she jokingly told him off on This Morning for what she called a “sexist” comment.

The pair were speaking to a consumer expert who held up a rope and asked them to guess what it was.

Ruth correctly guessed that it was a washing line but Eamonn did not have a clue.

“That’s why I wouldn’t know what it is because I would never use a washing line,” he quipped.

Ruth hit back: “Oh how sexist!”

Eamonn, who tied the knot with Ruth in 2010, defended himself, explaining: “I’m just saying ‘I’, I’m saying it against me not you. I have no idea. I’ve never hung up the washing.”

“Well that’s shameful to admit,” scolded Ruth. “Shameful!”

