This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford revealed a dispute they had over parenting of their son.
The couple have one son, Jack, 18, together and once disagreed over buying him a drum set.
On Wednesday’s show, Ruth revealed she ended up buying Jack the instrument years ago which went against Eamonn’s wishes.
What did Eamonn and Ruth say on This Morning?
The couple were preparing to interview child drummer Nandi Bushell.
Eamonn admitted he isn’t a fan of drumming after listening to his son Jack playing the loud instrument.
Read more: This Morning: Ruth Langsford hits back as viewer calls her out for ‘dismissing’ Eamonn Holmes
He said: “I’ve lived through it and thankfully, he’s now gone to university so life is a bit better.”
Recalling the moment Jack wanted a drum kit years ago, Eamonn said: “I said, ‘no you’re not doing drums.’
“I went to Belfast one weekend and I came back and what was set up in our sitting room?”
Ruth replied: “A drum kit that mummy bought him.”
My life has been ruined because my own son is a drummer.
Eamonn said: “What sort of message does that send out to children? That the father has no authority?”
Ruth replied: “You do. You just didn’t happened to be there that weekend.”
He later said: “My life has been ruined because my own son is a drummer.”
Ruth Langsford hits back at This Morning viewers
Meanwhile, earlier in the show, Ruth hit back after a viewer accused her of “dismissing” Eamonn.
Eamonn read out one tweet which said: “I love the way Ruth treats Eamonn and he just takes it…”
Ruth cut in: “How do I treat you?”
Eamonn said: “Just get on with it, whatever, whatever,” to which Ruth laughed: “Yeah like now… just get on with it now.”
He then read out another tweet, which said: “I love the way Ruth dismisses Eamonn’s opinions and he takes it in good humour.”
Ruth hit back: “No.. I don’t dismiss him. I just don’t always agree that’s all.”
Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize
Eamonn laughed: “Well I’ve got to be in a permanent mode of good humour with you.”
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.