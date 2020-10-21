This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford revealed a dispute they had over parenting of their son.

The couple have one son, Jack, 18, together and once disagreed over buying him a drum set.

On Wednesday’s show, Ruth revealed she ended up buying Jack the instrument years ago which went against Eamonn’s wishes.

Eamonn and Ruth bickered over their parenting disagreement (Credit: ITV)

What did Eamonn and Ruth say on This Morning?

The couple were preparing to interview child drummer Nandi Bushell.

Eamonn admitted he isn’t a fan of drumming after listening to his son Jack playing the loud instrument.

Read more: This Morning: Ruth Langsford hits back as viewer calls her out for ‘dismissing’ Eamonn Holmes

He said: “I’ve lived through it and thankfully, he’s now gone to university so life is a bit better.”

Ruth said she bought Jack a drum kit behind Eamonn’s back (Credit: ITV)

Recalling the moment Jack wanted a drum kit years ago, Eamonn said: “I said, ‘no you’re not doing drums.’

“I went to Belfast one weekend and I came back and what was set up in our sitting room?”

Ruth replied: “A drum kit that mummy bought him.”

My life has been ruined because my own son is a drummer.

Eamonn said: “What sort of message does that send out to children? That the father has no authority?”

Ruth replied: “You do. You just didn’t happened to be there that weekend.”

He later said: “My life has been ruined because my own son is a drummer.”

Ruth and Eamonn often bicker on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford hits back at This Morning viewers

Meanwhile, earlier in the show, Ruth hit back after a viewer accused her of “dismissing” Eamonn.

Eamonn read out one tweet which said: “I love the way Ruth treats Eamonn and he just takes it…”

Ruth cut in: “How do I treat you?”

Eamonn said: “Just get on with it, whatever, whatever,” to which Ruth laughed: “Yeah like now… just get on with it now.”

He then read out another tweet, which said: “I love the way Ruth dismisses Eamonn’s opinions and he takes it in good humour.”

Ruth hit back at claims she “dismissed” Eamonn (Credit: ITV)

Ruth hit back: “No.. I don’t dismiss him. I just don’t always agree that’s all.”

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Eamonn laughed: “Well I’ve got to be in a permanent mode of good humour with you.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.