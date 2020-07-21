Ruth Langsford's dress has This Morning viewers all saying the same thing

Ruth Langsford's dress had This Morning fans all saying the same thing today.

The presenter wore a stunning rainbow coloured dress on Tuesday's show with a pair of red heels.

But many fans thought it looked like a paint palette!

This Morning fans said Ruth Langsford's dress looked like a paint palette (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford's dress sparks huge reaction

One person said on Twitter: "@RuthieeL Look at Ruth rocking the paint palette look!!! #ThisMorning."

Another wrote: "What's with Ruth's dress looks like somebody had painted her dress and not very good painting."

A third tweeted: "Jeez Ruth turn the contrast down on your dress."

One person loved the bright outfit, writing: "Am LOVING Ruth's dress today... bright and colourful... gives off a 'happy' feel."

... @RuthieeL Look at Ruth Rocking the paint palette look !!! #ThisMorning — Ray (@lliswerryguy) July 21, 2020

What's with ruth's dress looks like somebody had painted her dress and not very good painting #Thismorning — Catherine Foster (@Catheri03013091) July 21, 2020

Jeez Ruth turn the contrast down on your dress 🤣🤣 #Thismorning — 🎶 90’s Hip-Hop 🎧 (@Rise_and_grind7) July 21, 2020

@thismorning Am LOVING Ruth's dress today....bright and colourful.....gives off a "happy" feel. xx — Sue Bennett (@SuelovesEamonnH) July 21, 2020

Ruth looks like a clown has threw up on her #thismorning — Adam 👀 (@amc192) July 21, 2020

This Morning fans praise Ruth Langsford's fashion

Meanwhile, on Monday's show, fans loved Ruth's shirt and trousers combo for the show.

She showed off her look on her Instagram page as she sported a light pink shirt and a pair of black trousers.

Ruth wrote: "Shirt & trousers combo on @thismorning today....

Look at Ruth rocking the paint palette look!!!

"Pink shirt @jaegerofficial Black trousers @hobbslondon Pink snakeskin court shoes."

Fans loved the chic look, with one person commenting: "Very nice, love the shoes!!"

Another added: "You look lovely!! You two were very funny today."

One said: "Very stylish as always."

Yesterday's show saw viewers were in hysterics when Ruth and Eamonn bickered over his kitchen antics.

Ruth and Eamonn bickered on yesterday's show (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning?

As the pair tucked into James Martin's fish cakes, Ruth told her husband: "You never leave anything on your plate at the end."

Eamonn replied: "Yes because I was so tired yesterday cleaning that kitchen," as the crew started giggling.

Ruth told viewers: "As you can tell by the hilarity in the studio, that's an utter lie."

Who remembers Toast Toppers?



As @RuthieeL and @EamonnHolmes reminisce about their favourite retro foods, we want to know what you'd like to see brought back!



Stream #ThisMorning live from 10am 👉 https://t.co/Q7IV485mUn pic.twitter.com/FxNJhplFOZ — This Morning (@thismorning) July 21, 2020

However, Eamonn hit back: "Who cleaned up after breakfast?"

Ruth replied: "Well you put some things in the dishwasher. You didn't clean the hob."

Eamonn cut in: "There was a massive amount of things, it took me half an hour."

Ruth hit back: "That's because I made a massive breakfast for everybody!"

