Mother's Day: Ruth Langsford shares poignant tribute to her mum on Instagram

Most of us are unable to spend time with our mums today because of the coronavirus outbreak, but that doesn't mean we aren't thinking of them.

And Ruth Langsford has shown how much she's missing her mother by posting a touching tribute on social media.

The This Morning presenter shared a lovely picture of herself with her mum, Joan, in which the two women are seen beaming for the camera.

The post was tinged with sadness, as Ruth wrote about being unable to see Joan this year – but it still brought a smile to the faces of her fans.

Ruth took to Instagram this afternoon (Sunday, March 22) to share the photo with her 770,000 followers.

She captioned it: "Wish we could be out in the sun together today but sadly not to be this year...

"Happy Mother's Day to all you wonderful Mums out there, but especially to mine... the best in the world."

At the time of writing, the post had already received nearly 12,000 likes.

And the positive messages have been pouring into Ruth's comments box since it went live.

One follower wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to you Ruth. Shame you can't be with your lovely mum today and play Scrabble together and have a roast dinner."

Another gushed: "Such a warm, wonderful face. Happy Mummy's day Ruth's Mumma."

And a third said: "Lovely photo. Happy Mother's Day to you both. I'm the same as your mum, can't see anyone."

Ruth worried viewers on Friday (March 21) when she was seen coughing repeatedly while presenting This Morning with her husband, Eamonn Holmes.

The 60-year-old host had missed the previous week's show due to illness, with Eamonn instead being joined on the sofa by Rochelle Humes.

And it sounded like she was still not quite right as she coughed on more than one occasion.

Fans were concerned about Ruth's cough (Credit: SplashNews.com)

With coughing being one of the key symptoms of coronavirus, it didn't take long for the show's viewers to start expressing their concerns on social media.

One person tweeted: "Ruth coughed, quick get the dettol #ThisMorning.”

Another said: "Ruth not looking or sounding so well – shouldn't she be self-isolating? Sorry to ask though! Feel better soon x."

And a third added: "Think Ruth needs to go home, coughing!!"

Here's hoping she makes a full recovery soon.

