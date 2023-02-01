Ruth Langsford posted an Instagram video of herself without any make-up on yesterday – and fans all had the same joke to make.

Fans of the Loose Women star couldn’t believe how much Ruth talked while getting her make-up done – and they let her know about it!

What did Ruth Langford post on Instagram?

Earlier today, the Loose Women Instagram account – in collaboration with Ruth’s – uploaded a video.

The video in question is a time-lapse of Ruth getting her make-up done ahead of today’s edition of Loose Women.

At the start of the video, Ruth, in the makeup chair, her face make-up free, says: “So this is the real me with no make-up on.”

“And here is Donna [makeup artist]. Miracle worker. Her hands are wands,” she remarks.

The video then speeds up as Ruth undergoes her makeover.

Fans make the same joke about Ruth Langsford Instagram post

Ruth’s followers all had the same joke to make after watching the video – how did the make-up artist get any work done when Ruth was talking all the time?

Many took to the comment section to of the post to joke about it.

“It’s a wonder the makeup goes on the right place! Talk about non-stop chat!” one fan commented on Ruth‘s post.

“I would have made you put your phone away. How do you expect someone to do your makeup when constantly moving your head!!!” another said.

Talk about non-stop chat!

“And through all that you didn’t stop talking [laughing emojis],” a third wrote.

“Surprised they managed to do ur make up all the yapping u was doing, great job tho,” another said.

Ruth forced to justify comment to co-star

Ruth’s post comes not long after she left viewers cringing after making a less-than-complimentary remark about her co-star.

During the edition of Loose Women on January 23, Ruth accidentally called Janet “very old”.

“You’ve got very close friends Janet, very old friends,” she said to her co-star during a discussion.

“I’m not very old!” a shocked Janet exclaimed.

“Friends you’ve had for many years,” Ruth quickly explained.

“Ah yes, thank you,” Janet said, leaving Ruth very relieved.

