Loose Women: Ruth Langsford makes confession about Eamonn marriage

On Loose Women, Ruth Langsford make a surprising confession regarding her husband, Eamonn Holmes.

The star revealed that she experiences ‘jealousy’ sometimes.

Eamonn was also described as a “women magnet” during the discussion.

Ruth Langsford confession on Loose Women

Monday’s edition of Loose Women saw Ruth make a surprising confession regarding her husband, Eamonn.

Her confession came during a debate over Ekin-Su’s performance on Dancing On Ice on Sunday night.

Ekin-Su’s performance sparked complaints from viewers, with some arguing it was too risqué.

Davide, her boyfriend, was in the audience watching.

Due to the racy nature of Ekin-Su’s performance, Ruth quizzed the panel on whether they’d get jealous seeing their partner get close to someone else and get attention over their appearance.

Ruth joked that she couldn’t see Davide getting jealous. She then made a confession about her own jealousy.

Ruth talks ‘women magnet’ Eamonn on Loose Women today

Ruth confessed that she has been forced to reign in her “green-eyed monster” when it comes to the attention Eamonn gets.

“Easy not to be jealous Davide; I, on the other hand, would not be able to hide my jealousy,” she said.

“You know me, Janet [Street Porter]. I’m like the colour of her jumper,” she said, pointing at Janet’s green top.

“Even if Eamonn did Dancing on Ice?” Frankie Bridge then asked.

“Can you imagine?” Ruth responded.

Eamonn the woman magnet

Linda Robson then probably didn’t help matters by speaking about how popular Eamonn is with the ladies.

“Can I just say, Eamonn is like a woman magnet,” she said.

“When I went to his 60th birthday, he was just surrounded by women the whole time,” the Loose Women star then added.

Eamonn is like a woman magnet.

Ruth agreed with her. “He likes women’s company. If it’s mates, he’s got a lot of really god female friends and that’s not a problem to me,” she said.

“But if I was somewhere and I thought ‘she’s been coming onto my husband, she’s been talking to him for a bit too long,’ I go over and say: ‘Hi, I don’t think we’ve met; I’m Eamonn’s wife!'” she added.

