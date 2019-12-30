Royal fans say Princess Charlotte is the double of Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer

Royal fans have gushed that Princess Charlotte is the double of her dad's cousin Lady Kitty Spencer.

It comes after model Kitty posted a throwback photo of herself as a child to celebrate her 29th birthday.

Kitty is the niece of Charlotte's late grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince William's cousin.

Pictured on Christmas Day, Princess Charlotte attended church with her family (Credit: Splash News)

In the picture, Kitty can be seen enjoying a Barbie-themed birthday party as a youngster.

And her followers were quick to comment on the likeness between Kitty and four-year-old Princess Charlotte.

The tot was last seen attending the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham with her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

"Kitty = Princess Charlotte," said one royal fan.

Another added: "I thought it was Princess Charlotte."

Charlotte with her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge (Credit: Splash News)

A third said: "She resembles Princess Charlotte."

So cute, you can see beautiful Charlotte's Spencer looks.

"This is Princess Charlotte's twin," another said.

Fans said you could see Kitty's model looks in young Charlotte (Credit: Splash News)

"So cute, you can see beautiful Charlotte's Spencer looks," one fan commented.

