Rose Ayling-Ellis shares sweet photo with mum as they glam up for NTAs

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis shared an adorable snap to her Instagram story, which showed herself and her mother glammed up for the NTAs tonight (October 13).

The National Television Awards will take place tonight from the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

Rose Ayling-Ellis is up for an award at the National Television Awards (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rose Ayling-Ellis on Instagram

On Instagram, Rose posted an adorable picture with her mother, Donna.

The pair were all glammed up for the NTAs tonight in London.

Rose posted a sweet snap alongside her mother Donna ahead of tonight’s NTAs (Credit: Instagram)

She captioned the post: “Taking my mum to @officialntas.”

Rose was wearing a gorgeous green dress with her hair pinned back and light makeup with a red lip.

Her mother, Donna, was wearing a red wine-coloured dress with a plunging neckline.

Rose, 27, is up for a nomination in the Serial Drama Performance for her performance as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders.

Strictly Come Dancing is also up for a nomination in the Talent Show category.

Rumours of split from boyfriend

This comes after rumours began that Rose had split from her boyfriend of seven years, Samuel Arnold.

A source recently told the Sun: “Rose and Sam’s relationship is definitely over. It’s very amicable, and they’ll remain close friends, but unfortunately, there is no future for them romantically.

“They spent a lot of time apart while Rose was away on tour, which has had an impact. It’s been difficult for them both, of course, but they’re certain it’s the right move — and Sam’s had a shoulder to cry on in their mutual friend Aimee.

“Meanwhile, Rose has been throwing herself into work. She’s had lots of offers since winning Strictly. It’s an exciting time for her.”

Actress Rose won Strictly with Giovanni Pernice (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rose’s life after winning Strictly

Rose was partnered with Giovanni Pernice while on the show, with the pair having incredible chemistry.

She was also the first deaf contestant on the show and has since revealed that she will be fronting a documentary titled ‘Signs for Change’.

The documentary will follow Rose as she explores the need for societal change and meets “trailblazers in the deaf community”.

Rose said: “This documentary will be real, emotional and hard-hitting, and it’s high time that the realities of deaf people in the UK were shared with a wider audience.

“My hope is to encourage people to look at our society and to reflect on how we can improve the lives of deaf people.

“It will not paint me as an inspiration, but will instead lift the lid on the gritty stuff that we desperately need to confront.”

She continued: “I have always admired the incredible, groundbreaking work of Rogan productions, and I am thrilled to be working with James and the team to document my life and to share what matters most to me.”

