EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis ‘splits from long-term partner’ as Strictly curse hits again

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis has reportedly split with her long-term boyfriend.

The Frankie Lewis actress is said to have become the latest victim of the Strictly curse after winning last year’s show.

According to The Sun Rose, 27, and Samuel Arnold called it quits after seven years.

A source told the newspaper: “Rose and Sam’s relationship is definitely over. It’s very amicable and they’ll remain close friends, but unfortunately there is no future for them romantically.

“They spent a lot of time apart while Rose was away on tour, which has had an impact.

“It’s been difficult for them both, of course, but they’re certain it’s the right move — and Sam’s had a shoulder to cry on in their mutual friend Aimee.

“Meanwhile Rose has been throwing herself into work. She’s had lots of offers since winning Strictly. It’s an exciting time for her.”

Rose was partnered with Giovanni Pernice on last year’s show.

She was the first ever deaf contestant and wowed both judges and viewers with her performances every week. Their silent dance won them the BAFTA for Must See TV Moment of the Year.

Meanwhile the actress has bowed out of her role on EastEnders.

Rose Ayling-Ellis quits EastEnders after two years

Viewers will watch her final scenes over the coming weeks.

Rose recently opened up about her real reasons for quitting the soap.

Appearing on Channel 4’s The Last Leg on Friday, August 19, Strictly winner Rose revealed the truth behind her decision.

She admitted to host Adam Hills: “I really did enjoy my time on EastEnders but I feel like I’ve got more free time.”

Rose Ayling-Ellis has reportedly split with her long-term boyfriend Sam Arnold (Credit: Splash)

Rose previously told how she was proud to have played the first deaf regular on EastEnders.

She said: “It’s been incredibly special to be EastEnders’ first regular deaf actor.

“I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play.

“However now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges.

“I will always treasure my time on the show and all the incredible people I have worked with, who have supported my growth as an actor these last two years and given me so many amazing memories.”

