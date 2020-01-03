Ronan Keating's wife Storm cradles her baby bump on Fiji holiday

Ronan Keating's wife Storm has showed off her growing baby bump during a sun-soaked New Year trip to Fiji with her handsome hubby.

The couple announced that Storm was pregnant for the second time back in November.

They are already parents to son Cooper, two.

Ronan is also dad to older kids Jack, Missy and Ali with ex-wife Yvonne.

View this post on Instagram Mocktail hour 🍹 #poolside #therocks #vomofiji A post shared by Storm Keating (@stormykeating) on Jan 3, 2020 at 12:24am PST

In the picture, Australian-born Storm can be seen gazing out to sea from her plush sun lounger.

Storm's growing bump is clearly visible in the shot, in which she wears a red bikini top and a pair of white beach shorts.

In her hand she's holding a mocktail, something she referenced in her caption for the picture.

"Gorgeous," former WAG Lizzie Cundy commented.

While former Atomic Kitten star Jenny Frost admitted she was eyeing up Storm's Chanel beach bag.

"So much loveliness in one photo... the bump, the view and obvs the bag," she said.

View this post on Instagram BULA! 🌴 A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) on Jan 2, 2020 at 11:42pm PST

Ronan, too, uploaded a picture of his wife cradling her bump, with the trio surrounded by Fijian dancers.

The family jetted to Fiji after spending the festive period in Australia.

