Harry and Meghan make a sweet gesture to couple during New Year's Day hike

They have often called for people to show kindness and compassion to others and it seems that Prince Harry and "super-friendly" Meghan Markle really do practise what they preach.

During a New Year's Day hike with Meghan's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, the couple are said to have made a sweet gesture to a pair of fellow walkers they stumbled across.

And TV news producer Asymina Kantorowicz and her boyfriend Iliya Pavlovic said the royals seemed "really happy – like a happy newly married couple".

Meghan and Harry stopped to take pictures of a couple struggling with their selfie stick during a hike (Credit: Splash News)

Asymina and Iliya were hiking on Vancouver Island when they stopped to take a selfie. As they were struggling with their selfie stick, a group of three approached them and offered their help.

Asymina told People they didn't immediately recognise the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, though.

"I’m a Suits fan and I first noticed Abigail and then I looked up and realised it was Meghan taking the photo. Then I looked back at the group and realised Prince Harry was there too!" she said.

Meghan took the photo while Harry told her: "No pressure!" (Credit: Splash News)

Asymina said she felt more than a little shocked as Meghan smiled at her and waited to take the photograph.

Feeling nervous, Asymina said: "The only thing I could think to say to her was: 'There’s only so much that selfie sticks can do!' She laughed and said something like: 'We’ll have to take a good photo then,' and then Harry said: 'No pressure.'"

She was just super-friendly. She and Harry seemed really happy — like a happy newly married couple.

Asymina said Meghan – who was wearing a rain jacket – took three photos of the couple and wished them a happy new year.

The trio were joined by two dogs – Meghan's beloved beagle Guy and the couple's new pup, Asymina said.

"She was just super-friendly. She seemed happy and down to earth — she was just enjoying her New Year’s hike with her husband and friend. She and Harry seemed really happy — like a happy newly married couple," she added.

However, sadly for the pair, they didn't get to see baby Archie, who was no doubt at his plush £10m holiday home with his grandmother Doria Ragland.

