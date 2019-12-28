Pregnant Storm Keating looks sensational in pink bikini as family enjoys break

Storm Keating looked sensational posing beachside in a pink bikini, revealing her growing baby bump.

Ronan Keating's wife, 38, sat on a beach towel as she cuddled next to their son Cooper, 2, for the heartwarming snap, shared to her Instagram followers.

Read more: Ronan Keating stuns fans with body transformation

Enjoying a flight layover in Australia, she simply captioned the picture with "B.O.N.D.I" with the Australian flag and tagged the photo as being taken at the world famous Bondi Beach.

The fashion designer paired her pink bikini top with a pair of white short shorts and a floppy sun hat.

She went on to share a selfie with Ronan, 42, on the beach to her Instagram stories.

Last month they announced they were expecting their second child together.

"Another little Keating on the way."

Ronan announced the big news by sharing a picture of Cooper kissing Storm's baby bump beside a canal in a snowy Amsterdam to his Instagram followers.

Read more: Ronan Keating's daughter fails to make it through on The Voice

She captioned the post: "Another little Keating on the way."

Ronan further confirmed the exciting news on his radio hosting gig on his show Magic Radio Breakfast.

He said: "Storm and I are having a baby! It’s really exciting. She’s feeling great."

The former Boyzone singer also has three children from his previous marriage to Yvonne Connolly.

He has Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and Ali, 13, making him soon to be a father of five.

Storm admitted that she told Ronan she wanted children on their first date.

Read more: Ronan Keating marks anniversary with emotional tribute

Speaking to the panel on Loose Women, she explained that he wasn't initially sure if he wanted anymore.

She said: "He [Ronan] wasn’t sure if he wanted to have more children and that was really difficult for me because I always pictured having kids of my own and I come from a really large family.

"I went away and thought about it and I had to be really honest with myself. I spoke to my mum about it. There were tears.

"I knew in my heart that I could live the rest of my life without kids but I couldn’t live without [Ronan]."

What do you think of this story? Tell us what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.