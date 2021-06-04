Ronan Keating has furiously slammed a troll who branded wife Storm “unhealthy” on Instagram.

The Westlife singer and occasional One Show host, 44, responded to the offensive comment in no uncertain terms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Storm Keating (@stormykeating)

What did the wife of Ronan Keating show in her Instagram snap?

The Keating family have been soaking up the sun on a lush-looking holiday in Portugal.

And Storm, 39, shared an adorable snap of herself wearing a yellow bikini holding hands with four-year-old son Cooper as they walked through the soft sand together.

She captioned the mother-and-son image: “His little hand #myboy #cooperkeating #lovehim.”

However, the image didn’t go down well with everyone, with some followers saying that the Aussie fashion designer looked “unhealthy” and “anorexic”.

Ronan and Storm married in 2015 (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

What did the troll say and how did Ronan respond?

One very mean follower said: “Not a healthy look, not a good social media [PR] promoting healthy body image”.

One follower responded to their own comment by saying: “Absolutely not body shaming. In my opinion this isn’t healthy.”

That’s when Ronan sprung into action to defend his wife.

I don’t know who you are but perhaps look at yourself and how your loved ones look at you.

“I don’t know who you are but perhaps look at yourself and how your loved ones look at you,” he fumed.

“My wife is adored by me and everyone that knows her and that’s irrelevant of her shape or size.

“She is the healthiest person I know and eats whatever she wants. She always has.

“Shame on you for judging and for trying to shame her from sharing what is a beautiful photo of her and our son.”

Storm endured a medical emergency earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Storm earlier this year?

In addition to the trolls, Storm has had a rough year.

Back in March 2021, she was rushed to hospital fearing that she had a “prolapsed disc”.

However, after tests she was diagnosed with cauda equina syndrome, a rare condition where nerves in the lower back become severely compressed.

She told fans: “It’s been a long and trialling week, the most frightening week of my life.”