Ronan Keating’s wife Storm was rushed to hospital for spinal surgery.

Storm explained she initially needed medical help for a “very bad prolapsed disc”, however she was later diagnosed with cauda equina syndrome.

The condition is a rare and severe type of spinal stenosis where all of the nerves in the lower back become severely compressed.

Ronan Keating’s wife Storm detailed her emergency surgery (Credit: GTres / SplashNews.com)

What has Ronan Keating’s wife Storm said?

Storm said it’s been the “most frightening week” of her life as she opened up on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of herself in hospital, Storm wrote: “It’s been a long and trialling week, the most frightening week of my life.

“But I feel so utterly grateful to Dr Syed Aftab and all the amazing specialists, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and aids at #CromwellHospital who have assisted me through this.”

She continued: “On Saturday I was rushed in with what we already knew was a very bad prolapsed disc, which had more recently escalated to the point where it needed surgical intervention.

“Whilst stabilising in hospital however, this then escalated to Cauda Equina Compression/ Syndrome…

“…which required emergency spinal surgery to avoid permanent damage.

“If it wasn’t for Dr Aftab and his acute diligence, care, attentiveness and skills, I would not be walking out of this hospital with the prospects of leading the normal life I had always envisioned I would.”

The star called it the “most frightening week” of her life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Storm thanks doctors and nurses

Storm then thanked all the “wonderful nurses and healthcare assistants”.

She said they “wiped my tears, comforted my fears” and “cleaned me up”.

Storm said: “My little girl turns one year old tomorrow.

“I can’t wait to get home to her (just in time!) and to my amazing family…

“…who have been supporting each other and holding the fort together in my absence this last week.

“It couldn’t have been easy and especially knowing the way my baby @rokeating worries!

Storm thanked nurses and doctors (Credit: ITV)

“So baba, @jackrkeating and @missyykeating you are my heroes and I love you and I can’t wait to get home and see you!!!!”

Storm went on to thank fans for their “well wishes”.

In conclusion, Storm wrote: “I hope that by sharing my story, it’s a small reminder for everyone to take care of your back!

“Many of us take our spine for granted and often our health too…

“But sometimes the unexpected can throw a real curve ball if you’re not paying attention or if you’re ignoring your body.”

