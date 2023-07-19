Family of Ronan Keating’s brother announce funeral details in heartbreaking tribute

The family of Ronan Keating have issued a statement following the death of his brother.

Ronan’s brother, Ciarán Keating, tragically died after a car accident. According to reports, he had been on his way to watch his son, Ruairí Keating, play for Cork City FC.

It’s believed Ciarán’s wife, Anne-Marie, went to Mayo University Hospital for treatment for injuries.

Now, the family of Ciarán have released details on his funeral which will take place on Thursday (July 20).

According to an announcement by Rip.ie, the family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden and tragic passing of Ciarán Keating. Dearly loved husband of Annemarie, devoted father of Conall, Ruairí and Aisling and adoring grandpa to Bobbi, May, Reggie, Archie T. and Sonnie.

He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his family.

“Ciarán is predeceased by his beloved mother Marie, father-in-law Kevin, brothers-in-law Colm, Joey and Shane.”

Meanwhile, it added: “He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his family, his father Gerry, mother-in-law Claire, sister Linda, brothers Gerard, Gary and Ronan, daughters-in-law Amilia, and Emily, Aisling’s partner Matthew, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and many many friends.”

Meanwhile, the announcement also shared details on Ciarán’s funeral. Ciarán will lie in repose at Sweeney’s Funeral Home, Louisburgh on Wednesday July 19 from 5pm.

It will conclude with Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Then, removal will take place on Thursday morning at 11:30am before a procession to St. Patrick’s Church Louisburgh for 12pm.

It comes after Cork City FC paid tribute to Ciaran. A statement read: “All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciarán Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time. May he rest in peace. We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

Ronan ‘devastated’ over tragedy

According to a source, Ronan “dropped everything” when he learned of his brother’s death and feels “absolutely devastated”.

They reportedly The Sun: “It’s the phone call no one wants to take about their loved ones. Ronan dropped everything as soon as he heard the devastating news. He is trying to stay strong for the sake of the family and is doing everything he can to support his sister-in-law and his nephews. He lives for his family. This is a cruel bolt from the blue.”

Meanwhile, Ronan will perform this Saturday (July 22) at a festival in Finland called Seinäjoki Speed Days.

