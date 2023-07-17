Keith Duffy breaks silence on tragic death of Ronan Keating’s brother as he supports bandmate amid ‘devastation’

Keith Duffy has broken his silence following the tragic death of Ronan Keating’s brother, Ciaran.

Ciaran died following a car crash in County Mayo, Ireland, over the weekend.

Ronan’s brother died over the weekend (Credit: ITV)

Brother of Ronan Keating dies in car crash

On Saturday afternoon, Ronan‘s brother, Ciaran, sadly died after being involved in a car crash. The tragic accident took place while he was on his way to watch his son, Ruari, play for Cork City FC.

Last night (Sunday, July 16), a source close to Ronan said that the singer was “devastated” by the news.

“It’s the phone call no one wants to take about their loved ones. Ronan dropped everything as soon as he heard the devastating news,” they told The Sun.

“He is trying to stay strong for the sake of the family and is doing everything he can to support his sister-in-law and his nephews. Ronan is just absolutely devastated. He lives for his family. This is a cruel bolt from the blue.”

Boyzone star Keith Duffy pays tribute to brother of Ronan Keating

Last night, Ronan’s Boyzone bandmate, Keith Duffy, took to Instagram to pay tribute to Ciaran. The 48-year-old uploaded a picture of a candle.

“I can’t comprehend the loss and devastation of my brother @rokeating and all the Keating family,” he captioned the post.

“All my family is praying and thinking of our Keating family right now,” he then continued. “Ciaran from the early days you toured with us you were a great guide on our journey in the early day.”

He then said: “You helped and supported us young innocent kids. Take your place in heaven buddy with your Mam Marie.”

Keith paid tribute to Ronan’s brother (Credit: ITV)

Keith Duffy fans send support to Ronan Keating

Fans of Keith also took to the comment section to send their support to Ronan and his family.

“I heard about it today. Soo sad thoughts and prayers are with Ronan and his family,” one fan commented.

“Oh no. How awful. Ciaran was a sweetheart. He was such fun on your, loved the guy. Sending love to you & the Keatings,” Grange Hill star Sean Maguire wrote.

“Bloody hell. So so sorry,” Gethin Jones said. “So sad sending love X thoughts and prayers for you all x,” another follower wrote.

“Lots of love to Ronan and all the Keating family,” a fifth said.

