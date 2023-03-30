Keith Duffy supported by Ronan Keating as he announces devastating family loss which has left kids ‘distraught’

Keith Duffy has been flooded with support from pals, including Ronan Keating, after he announced on Instagram a devastating family loss.

The 48-year-old Irish singer, who shot to fame as a member of Boyzone, is no stranger to keeping his loyal legion of fans updated on his life.

However, on Thursday (March 30) Keith took to his social media to reveal his family have suffered a heartbreaking loss – leaving his kids “distraught”.

Keith Duffy shares sad Instagram announcement

Taking to his Instagram account, Keith revealed that his beloved dog Lenny had died.

Alongside an adorable snap of the pooch, Keith wrote in the caption: “My children are absolutely distraught and devastated this morning as their best friend of nearly 15 years their doggie Lenny (Len Len) passed away and is now gone to doggie heaven.

“He was such a huge part of our family and he played a vital role as their best friend as they grew up. It’s amazing how human like he was.

“When either of the kids were sad or unwell he wouldn’t leave their side, he was a huge support mechanism to them and us.”

Keith added: “All life is precious even our pets. So long Len Len.”

Fans send support to Keith Duffy

It didn’t take long for Keith’s friends and fans to flood the comment section with support and well-wishes.

“Oh no I’m so sorry to read this, he is a beautiful dog,” gushed one follower.

Echoing their thoughts, someone else added: “That’s so sad, sorry for your loss.”

“So sorry for you all. It’s devastating when you lose a furry family member. I’m sure he had the very best of lives with your family,” penned a third fan.

Keith’s bandmate Ronan Keating penned: “So sorry Dus. Heartbreaking.”

How many children does Keith have?

Keith and wife Lisa, who he married in 1998, have two children.

Son Jay and daughter Mia are now both in their twenties.

Last year, Mia graduated at University with a degree in Enterprise Computing.

Meanwhile Jay, now 26, is an actor. He played Declan Brady in Hollyoaks from 2011 until 2012.

