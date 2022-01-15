Keith Duffy shares touching photo after dad’s funeral as he pays tribute to Boyzone bandmates

Keith Duffy has shared a poignant picture showing him alongside fellow Boyzone stars following the funeral of his dad Séan.

Irish singer Keith, 47, hailed his father as a “courageous and brave warrior” when announcing his passing earlier this week.

And it seems he was supported by his bandmates as Keith and family said farewell to their late relative in Glasnevin, Dublin.

Keith Duffy expressed his gratitude to Boyzone ‘family’ (Credit: ITV YouTube)

What did Keith Duffy share following the funeral for his dad?

Keith uploaded an image on Saturday (January 15) afternoon showing several people dressed formally in black and other mourning shades.

Among them, alongside Keith, were Boyzone pals Ronan Keating and Shane Lynch.

A grateful Keith also indicated the two stars are as like relatives to him. Paying tribute he said family extends to those beyond who he shares blood ties with.

Read more: Boyzone star Keith Duffy pays heartbreaking tribute following tragic family loss

He captioned the shot: “When you’re down you can always rely on family and it’s not always blood.”

The tribute continued: “The BZ team #family #unconditional. Thank you fellas.”

Shane offered his own Instagram tribute, sharing the same group image himself.

He also recalled in a video clip how Séan was “a beautiful man”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Duffy (@officialkeithduffy)

‘See ya down the road daddy’

Keith also uploaded another recent picture of his father, who was 77, to his Instagram Story account.

When you’re down you can always rely on family and it’s not always blood.

He indicated the photo was taken only a few weeks ago, on Christmas Day.

Keith captioned it: “See ya down the road daddy.”

Keith Duffy shared images of his dad with fans (Credit: Instagram @officialkeithduffy)

Keith’s eulogy

At the funeral, Keith explained Séan died “very peacefully” surrounded by his wife Pat and sons John, Derek and himself.

The Irish Sun also reports Keith said in his eulogy that his dad beat cancer four times but was “overpowered with pneumonia, fibrosis and COVID”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Lynch (@shanelynchlife)

Keith said: “Most people would probably lose that battle after 24 hours. My dad didn’t he wasn’t as tall as us I have always looked up to him and now I always will.

Read more: Ronan Keating reveals he’s had a vasectomy after having five children

“He fought that fight for five days and I watched something happen. I watched the man I always considered a hero, I watched how he fought not just for himself but for us, to stay around for his grandchildren. He didn’t want to go anywhere.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.