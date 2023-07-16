Ronan Keating’s brother dies in tragic car accident as tributes pour in

The older brother of Ronan Keating has tragically died following a car accident.

The Boyzone singer’s brother, Ciaran, died in a car crash on the N5 near Swinford in County Mayo, Ireland on Saturday (July 15). According to reports, Ciaran was travelling with his wife, Anne Marie, to watch their son, Ruairi play for Cork City FC. Anne Marie was reportedly rushed to hospital.

Singer Ronan has reportedly rushed to Ireland to be with the family.

Ronan’s brother has sadly died in a car accident (Credit: ITV)

Ronan Keating brother dies

Cork City FC took to Twitter to issue a heartbreaking statement on Sunday (July 16). It read: “All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time. May he rest in peace. We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

They then said they’ll confirm details on funeral arrangements “in due course”.

Tributes have poured in for Ronan’s brother (Credit: ITV)

Ronan hasn’t yet commented on his brother’s death publicly.

Tributes to Ciaran

Tributes have poured in as well as support for Ronan and his family. One person said on Twitter: “Deepest condolences to the Keating family.”

We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time.

Another wrote: “Heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Ruairí and the family at the saddest & most difficult of times. RIP Ciaran.”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “RIP thoughts with Ruairi and the Keating family.”

In addition, a fourth tweeted: “May the family have the strength to deal with this moment.”

Another person added: “Sincere condolences to Ruairí and his family at this very difficult time. The whole club is behind you! Thoughts and prayers with you all.”

Read more: Ronan Keating’s ‘crushing’ confession about physical impact of Stephen Gately’s death

Ronan has four siblings. Ciaran, Gary, Linda and Gerard.

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.