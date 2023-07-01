Ronan Keating’s ‘crushing’ confession about physical impact of Stephen Gately’s death

The Voice Kids star Ronan Keating previously admitted he was physically impacted by former bandmate Stephen Gately’s death.

The Boyzone singer revealed he suffered from symptoms of anxiety after the tragic news shocked the world. Stephen died as a result of an undiagnosed heart problem.

In 2009, the Irish artist, now 46, shared how he felt just one month after his friend’s passing.

Ronan Keating was close with Stephen (Credit: Cover Images)

Ronan reveals impact of Stephen’s death

Speaking to The Guardian, Ronan said: “Horrible, you can’t breathe, you feel like your chest is collapsing, the walls are coming in on top of you. Anxiety I think is what they call it. I haven’t been sleeping at all lately. It’s been horrible. We’ve all been feeling the same way since Stephen passed. Mentally I’m absolutely exhausted.”

The pair shared a close relationship, with Ronan saying he would “belly-laugh all day” with him. He added: “Just these random, silly jokes that he and I would get and no one else would find funny.”

Stephen’s passing was a huge blow to him, and at his funeral he honoured his friend with a moving eulogy.

Ronan’s eulogy at funeral

Speaking at his funeral in Dublin, Ronan said: “We have lost a brother and I have lost my wingman.”

Pausing while he caught his breath, he went on: “He will live on in our songs and whenever us four are together, his spirit is alive. But it will never be the same without him. A beautiful man who is now the perfect angel. Forever young and never forgotten. A man, a friend, a brother, a son, a husband and a hero. I’m going to really miss you brother, I love you, we always will. But we know you’ve found peace. Perfect peace.”

Stephen Gately passed away aged 33 (Credit: Cover Images)

The four remaining band members carried Stephen’s coffin for a private cremation at Glasnevin Cemetary. All of them spent one last night with Stephen at the church where his coffin was kept.

After his heartbroken mum said she was worried her son didn’t “like to be alone”, they decided to take care of him. Laying their sleeping bags on the ground around his coffin, they spent one last night together.

Speaking to Sky News later, Ronan said: “We cried and we laughed and we could hear him telling us jokes and we could hear him answering back.”

