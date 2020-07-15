Romeo Beckham shares loved-up photo with girlfriend after brother Brooklyn’s engagement

Romeo Beckham has shared a cute photo with his girlfriend after his brother Brooklyn announced his engagement.

The 17-year-old posted the snap to Instagram which showed himself and Mia Regan in the pool together.

In the image, Mia is seen kissing Romeo's cheek as he carried her in the water.

Romeo captioned the post: "Luv u." [Sic]

Fans gushed over the picture with one person commenting: "Happy for you two."

Another said: "Ohhhhh Romeo, you two are too cute."

A third added: "Cutest couple @mimimoocher @romeobeckham."

At the weekend, Romeo's older brother announced he was engaged to his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

Romeo Beckham with his famous dad David (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The aspiring photographer, 21, shared the happy news to Instagram on Saturday (July 11) alongside a stunning photo of himself and the actress.

The picture shows the couple embracing each other as Nicola showed off her stunning ring.

Nicola looks stunning in a yellow summer dress as Brooklyn looks very dapper in a navy suit.

What did he say?

Brooklyn wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes.

Brooklyn and Nicola are engaged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"I am the luckiest man in the world, I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day.

I love you baby."

Meanwhile, Nicola wrote: "You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world.

"I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift.

"I love you so so much baby and thank you Harper for this pic."

Brooklyn's family paid tribute to the couple, including Romeo.

He posed the photo of Brooklyn and Nicola to his Instagram and wrote: "So happy for you two."

Nicola commented: "I love you so much Romeo."

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's mum Victoria Beckham said on Instagram: "The MOST exciting news!!

"We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married!

David and Victoria congratulated Brooklyn and Nicola (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much."

Former footballer David added: "Congratulations to these two beautiful people.

"As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys."

