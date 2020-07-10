Harper Beckham: David and Victoria lead sweet family tributes to daughter on her 9th birthday

Proud parents David and Victoria Beckham have taken to Instagram to share sweet tributes to their daughter Harper on her 9th birthday.

The couple - who share four children - posted a series of snaps of their youngest as they marked her special day.

The whole family is celebrating Harper Beckham on her ninth birthday (Credit: Instagram Story/brooklynbeckham)

David , 45, kicked off the celebrations with a touching post for his "special little girl".

The football star played Michael Jackson's The Girl alongside various photos of them together.

He said: "To my pretty lady ♥️ Happy Birthday to the most special little girl ♥️ daddy loves you so much ♥️ Our song that we always dance to from day one ♥️ #HarperSeven ♥️."

Meanwhile, mum Victoria posted her own tribute as Stevie Wonder hit Isn't She Lovely was heard in the background.

Among the shots were one of Victoria and Harper wearing matching robes, the youngster with her siblings and intimate family holiday photos.

She captioned the thoughtful video: "Happy 9th Birthday Harper!! We all love you so so much 💕💕💕💕 kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham@cruzbeckham."

The couple's celebrity pals were quick to comment their well-wishes, with Peter Andre saying: "Happy birthday."

Robbie Keane added: "Happy birthday harper ❤️ ."

And the tributes didn't end there, with brothers Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, also sharing the love for Harper on social media.

They told their little sister they "loved" her in three separate posts.

Brooklyn later followed his tribute with a snap of himself wearing a 'happy birthday Harper' t-shirt on Instagram Story.

Family celebration

Harper's birthday comes days after David and Victoria marked their 21st wedding anniversary together.

Following the easing of lockdown rules, the couple headed to a fancy restaurant to mark the occasion.

Victoria, 46, shared a snap from their night on Instagram as she affectionately leaned into her husband.

Meanwhile, David was spotted enjoying a cocktail as a dessert with the words 'Happy Anniversary' was written on a plate.

To add to their family celebrations, the pair also recently welcomed son Brooklyn home.

The Beckhams' eldest child was holed up in America with his actress girlfriend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

David called Harper his 'special little girl' (Credit: Splash)

Victoria previously shared her heartbreak at being separated from her firstborn.

Earlier this year she told her 28 million Instagram followers: "We are all missing @BrooklynBeckham so much as he remains in lockdown in the US."

And on Mother's Day she wrote of how much she still missed him.

She said: "I can not wait for the time when I can be reunited with all my family. I miss you @BrooklynBeckham."

