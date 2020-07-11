David and Victoria Beckham celebrate as their son Brooklyn announces he's engaged to girlfriend

Brooklyn Beckham has announced he's engaged to his "soulmate" Nicola Peltz.

The aspiring photographer, 21, shared the happy news to Instagram on Saturday alongside a stunning photo of himself and the actress.

The picture shows the couple embracing each other as Nicola showed off her stunning ring.

Nicola looks stunning in a yellow summer dress as Brooklyn looks very dapper in a navy suit.

What did he say?

Brooklyn wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes.

"I am the luckiest man in the world, I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day.

I love you baby."

Meanwhile, Nicola, 25, announced the news on her Instagram too.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged (Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com)

She gushed: "You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world.

"I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift.

"I love you so so much baby and thank you Harper for this pic."

Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes.

Brooklyn commented on her post: "My girl forever, I love you more than anything."

Brooklyn's mum Victoria celebrated the exciting news on her own Instagram.

The family celebrated the news (Credit: Instagram)

What did she say?

The fashion designer wrote: "The MOST exciting news!!

"We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married!

"Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much."

Nicola commented: "I love you so so much Victoria I'm the luckiest girl."

Brooklyn's younger brother Romeo, 17, shared the photo of the couple to his Instagram Stories.

He wrote: "Congratulations," followed by a red love heart.

Brooklyn's family have celebrated his engagement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brooklyn's brother Cruz, 15, also shared the photo and wrote: "LOVE YOU."

Brooklyn and Nicola recently reunited with his family after being in lockdown in the United States.

Fans have congratulated the couple on their happy news.

One person said: "Now this made me smile! congrats you beautiful people."

Another added: "Omg, I'm so happy for you two."

