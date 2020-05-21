Romeo Beckham looks just like dad David as he shows off new hair

Romeo Beckham is the spitting image of his dad David with his new hairdo.

The 17-year-old shared a photo to his Instagram showing him cuddling their adorable family dog Olive.

In the picture, Romeo is sporting braids just like his footballer dad David did back in the early 2000s.

Read more: Victoria Beckham says she misses son Brooklyn as she marks US Mother's Day with family photo

Romeo captioned the post with a love heart.

Fans went crazy for his new hairstyle and said he looked like David.

One person commented: "Look like your father."

Another wrote: "Everyone agrees that Romeo looks like his father."

David sported braids in the early 2000s and now Romeo Beckham is following the trend (Credit: Sipa/Shutterstock)

A third added: "I like this hairstyle."

Romeo is isolating with his dad David, mum Victoria and siblings Cruz and Harper.

The couple's oldest son Brooklyn, 21, is in America with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

Fashion designer Victoria recently said she's missing Brooklyn on US Mother's Day.

She shared a photo to Instagram showing herself and her four children when they were slightly younger.

The picture showed Victoria with her arm around Cruz, now 15, alongside sons Romeo and Brooklyn and daughter Harper.

What did she say?

Victoria wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers celebrating and being celebrated around the world today.

Romeo is his dad's double (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Fans divided as Victoria Beckham posts picture of Harper wearing school uniform

"As is the case for so many I cannot wait for the time when I can be reunited with all my family.

I miss you @brooklynbeckham. Kisses."

Meanwhile, Romeo is away from his girlfriend Mia Regan and recently celebrated their first anniversary.

Alongside photos of them together, Romeo wrote: "Happy one year Mooch, love you so much," with two heart emojis.

Everyone agrees that Romeo looks like his father.

Romeo's nan, David Beckham's mum Sandra, replied to the post saying: "Happy first anniversary, love you."

His aunt Joanne, David Beckham's sister also got all soppy.

She wrote: "Oh my god this is the cutest ever. Happy one year guys."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.