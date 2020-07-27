Rochelle Humes shares stunning wedding throwback pictures

Rochelle Humes has shared a slew of absolutely stunning throwback photos from her wedding day.

The This Morning star looks flawless in the pics, and shared them in honour of her eighth wedding anniversary.

The former The Saturdays singer, 31, married JLS singer Marvin Humes in July 2012.

They share two daughters together, Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes' wedding

Taking to her Instagram, Rochelle shared the snaps in view of her some two million followers.

She wrote: "8 years on and I love you so much more.

"I’m so proud of everything we have become as a team, God has been very good to us. I’m not me without you...Happy Anniversary...Forever and always Mr Humes."

The snaps include the pair embracing at the altar, the stunning wedding venue of Blenheim Palace and the gorgeous wedding cake.

Rochelle's celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to congratulate her and Marvin.

Fellow ITV presenter Ruth Langsford wrote: "Happy Anniversary you gorgeous people!"

Special reason to celebrate

Rochelle talked her pregnancy journey on This Morning (credit ITV)

Documentary maker and Strictly star Stacey Dooley posted several heart emojis.

Katie Piper also wished them a happy anniversary, as did Ore Oduba.

One fan commented: "Happy Anniversary to one of the nicest couples in showbiz xx."

And another gushed: "Happy anniversary, you both are great role models."

And this anniversary will surely be an extra special one for the pair - as they are expecting their third child.

Their first son is due in October. And although Rochelle's said she's over the moon to be having a boy, there's one thing she's afraid of.

She told The Sun: "I’m so not ready for these willies and things. I’m scared. God I’m terrified.

"Apparently it sprays at you when you change a nappy."

She announced the big news back in April. Again taking to Instagram, she shared a photo featuring a pair of baby shoes, two eggs, a baby cardigan and a sign that read: "We’re eggspecting Baby Humes October 2020."

The caption read: "There's a baby bun in my oven."

And Marvin then took to his own account and wrote: "And there’s another Bunny in the oven!

"Baby Humes due Oct 2020. Our hearts are so full, we are truly blessed."

