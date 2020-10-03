Pregnant Rochelle Humes shows off huge bump and reveals she’s isolating until third baby arrives

Rochelle Humes has revealed she’s isolating until her third baby arrives.

The pregnant This Morning star, who is due this month, shared a bump picture to her Instagram.

Rochelle admitted she’s “freaked out” about coronavirus and has decided to stay put until her little man is born.

What did Rochelle Humes say about her baby?

Alongside a bathroom selfie showing off her huge bump, the star wrote: “Me for the foreseeable…

“I am isolating until our little man shows up. I have one more doctor appointment and apart from that I’ll be right here at home.”

She continued: “I’m all a bit freaked out about Covid again at this point of pregnancy so I’m staying put….anyone else feeling the same?

“Side note, I get this dark line down my tummy every pregnancy…anyone know what it is?”

Rochelle Humes said she’s isolating ahead of giving birth to her third baby (Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Fans shared their thoughts in the comments section, with many expressing their excitement for the baby to arrive.

One person said: “What a gorgeous bump.”

Another wrote: “I feel the same I’m 36 weeks on Monday and it’s starting to freak me out!”

A third commented: “You look amazing good luck with the birth.”

Rochelle is expecting her third baby with her husband Marvin Humes.

Marvin and Rochelle Humes will soon be parents to three children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who are Rochelle and Marvin’s other children?

The couple are already parents to daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

Last month, Rochelle marked reaching “full term” with a bump pic.

She said on Instagram: “And just like that I’ve cooked a full term baby.

“I know he’s not here yet but I’m feeling proud and 3rd time round I’m still in awe of what the human body can do.

Rochelle is due to give birth this month (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

“My favourite line when Marv asks me what I’m doing is “Growing a human, what are you doing?”

Marvin gushed: “You’ve smashed it baby counting down the days now.”

